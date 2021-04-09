Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Rugby

All about NRL tipping competitions

by Staff Writer
21 secs ago | Views
Most NRL tipping competitions have been ready since early February, and Rugby fans particularly in Australia are looking forward to being part of them. Tipping competitions allow users to pick their choices & compete against a global or hyper personalised audience - Most popular platforms let you create your own competition.

Before getting started on a new tipping competition it is important to have a look at some statistics, facts and tips on the NRL's 2021 season, so you can perform some analysis and make educated guesses through the competition. This will help you increase your chances of winning.  

Let's explore the process you need to follow to get started

Picking Your Tips

A user picks one team per game, who they think is most likely to win the game (that's called a tip).  The rules for a tipping competition may vary depending on the competition but the main principle remains the same: A player needs to pick as many correct tips for the games as possible. If the tips are consecutively accurate, then that adds up to their winnings. Users normally have to tip on a weekly basis.

Here's an example:

Let's say your team is the "Parramatta Eels", if you pick them on their first game and they win, you have made a winning tip. You can continue to do this as many times as you want, and the person with the maximum number of correct tips wins the overall tipping competition.

To enter a tipping competition, a player has to first register for it. Most websites have a dedicated registration page for the competition, and after registering, the individual is required to pick a nickname.

Some websites may even ask for a small registration fee, but normally the amount isn't much, and you can always win it back. Players have a good chance of making at least one correct tip, as there is a minimum of three to four games every week.

Once the registration is complete, you're in as an official competitor in the competition.

Define your competition: Global or Private

One of the most exciting features of tipping competitions is the ability to create private competitions with your friends & family. You can create a private group of competitors and keep tabs on their wins.

Public competitions are also available for those who want to compete globally against all the NRL tipping competitors. Globally competing is more extensive in scale but even more exciting.

TIE-BREAKERS IN TIPPING COMPETITIONS

A tipping competition works on one principle: An individual making the most correct picks consecutively through the competition will be the winner. But, it is possible that more than one player makes the same picks and the same number of correct tips. In such situations, tipping competitions use tie-breakers.

Each app has its way of breaking a tie, but some of the usual methods are,

Highest Score
The players who have tied for the first place have to guess the highest score a player or team will score in the match. The closest tip wins.

Count-back
The player with the most number of correct tips (from week one to the present) wins.

Margin
Players have to predict the difference in scores between the two competing teams. The closest tip wins.
Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Man jailed for sexually abusing a corpse

19 mins ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe moves from analogue broadcasting to digital

3 hrs ago | 611 Views

Chevecheve High School is facing serious water challenges

5 hrs ago | 331 Views

Insurgency in Cabo Delgado How did it start?

5 hrs ago | 1941 Views

Mnangagwa hints on by-elections

5 hrs ago | 983 Views

Jonathan Moyo says 'Unity Accord misled Gukurahundi victims'

5 hrs ago | 1418 Views

6 recalled MPs bounce back

5 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Govt unveils 2021 crop producer prices

5 hrs ago | 894 Views

Unlicensed courier service operator jailed

5 hrs ago | 746 Views

Insuza villagers fight over land

5 hrs ago | 396 Views

Is secession the only thing that could free Matabeleland?

5 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa copying and pasting Mugabe toxic policies

5 hrs ago | 448 Views

Harare refuse collection left to the dogs

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Govt, teachers should not play Russian roulette with children's lives

5 hrs ago | 401 Views

Why Zimbabwe must dollarise again

5 hrs ago | 1782 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts govt double standards in new US dollar passport fees

5 hrs ago | 1009 Views

ASX halts Arcadia trading

6 hrs ago | 63 Views

Court orders cop, govt to compensate dog bite victim

6 hrs ago | 341 Views

General strike is the only way out, says ZCTU

6 hrs ago | 470 Views

'Gweru still has pole and dagga classrooms'

6 hrs ago | 129 Views

Diasporans pool resources for detained Zimbabwean activists

6 hrs ago | 507 Views

OK Grand challenge bounces back

6 hrs ago | 257 Views

Amend recall legislation, say lawyers

6 hrs ago | 326 Views

Covid-19 hospital admissions drop

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Mliswa's ConCourt referral request ruling deferred

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

Josta returns to Bosso

6 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mayor's relocation angers Bulawayo residents

6 hrs ago | 394 Views

Community service for sexually abusing a corpse

6 hrs ago | 337 Views

Man in court over crocodile skin

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Nakamba targets one million kids

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Gift Muzadzi suspended from Dembare

6 hrs ago | 331 Views

Ndewere loses bid to set aside tribunal

6 hrs ago | 185 Views

Zanu-PF revises indigenisation policy

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa pays tribute to Mozambique, Zambia, Tanzania, and Botswana

6 hrs ago | 266 Views

Teachers slam govt reintroduction of 'youth militia'

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

Zimbabwe government urged to avail cancer budget

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

ZEC has capacity to run credible elections

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

Zanu-PF revises indigenisation policy

6 hrs ago | 349 Views

Chiwenga says 'more innovative health solutions critical'

6 hrs ago | 100 Views

Second Republic out to maintain principles, legacy: Chiwenga

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

We cannot sit back, watch Mozambique terror, says Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 639 Views

Namibia returns to uninterrupted hunting as animal rights groups seek to spoil the 'party'

16 hrs ago | 405 Views

Dembare ship in turbulent waters

16 hrs ago | 827 Views

Mnangagwa calls Zimbabweans to freely discuss the Gukurahundi genocide

16 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Appeal for 30-year mandatory rape sentence

16 hrs ago | 490 Views

Student demands code of conduct for VPs, ministers

16 hrs ago | 853 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwe's land reform programme is non-negotiable

16 hrs ago | 919 Views

Process to map Zimbabwe's constituencies starts

16 hrs ago | 386 Views

No cases blood clots were encountered during Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine use

17 hrs ago | 519 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days