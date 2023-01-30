Sports / Rugby
South Africa to keep a close eye on 2023 Six Nations
With South Africa drawn in a 2023 World Cup pool that includes both Ireland and Scotland, the Springboks will be keeping a closer eye on proceedings at this year's Six Nations Championship.
The Springboks will be fully aware of the threat the Irish pose, while Scotland are capable of causing an upset against any side on their day.
Ireland A Force To Be Reckoned With
After an impressive 12 months, it's understandable why Ireland are the 2.38 favorites in the Six Nations odds to win the tournament this year. The Irish, who are 4.00 in the rugby union betting to claim the Grand Slam, made headlines with a Test series win in New Zealand last summer. Coached by former England assistant boss Andy Farrell, Ireland then went on to claim wins over both Australia and South Africa in the Autumn Series.
The Springboks, who finished the Autumn Series with a victory over England, had a physical encounter with the Irish in Dublin back in November but it was the hosts who managed to edge out a 19-16 win at the Aviva Stadium. Boks head coach Jacques Nienaber and his squad will have learned plenty from that experience and will be eager to make sure they don't make the same mistakes when they meet the Irish in Pool B at the Stade de France on September 23. Ireland has failed to live up to expectations at World Cups in the past, while the reigning champions South Africa can look back at an impressive record in the competition.
Scots Won't Be Underestimated
Scotland's inconsistency has haunted them for a number of years in the Six Nations and is something they will be desperate to overcome this time around. The Scots recorded impressive wins on the road at Twickenham and the Stade de France back in 2021 but still could not get their hands on the Six Nations trophy for the first time in their history. Head coach Gregor Townsend does have a side dotted with stars, with the likes of Hamish Watson, Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg in their ranks. However, it's been getting back-to-back results, especially away from their home at Murrayfield, that has been the downfall of the Scots over the years.
South Africa, who are led by iconic skipper Siya Kolisi, do have a strong record against Scotland, having only lost one of their last 15 meetings. The two sides went head to head at the 2015 World Cup in England, with the Boks running out 34-16 winners at St James' Park in Newcastle. South Africa also managed to win 30-15 in their last meeting at Murrayfield in 2021 and will be eager to extend their winning run over the Scots when they meet at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille on September 10.
South Africa's pool at the World Cup is not exactly straightforward but it should provide them with two good Tests against the Irish and the Scots before the likely knockout-stage clashes to follow. The Springboks will be watching the Six Nations action from afar to keep tabs on their Pool B opponents before the encounters in Marseille and Paris at the highly-anticipated World Cup on French soil.
