Mkhombo school empowers students through sports

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Mkombo Primary School at Lupanda in Lupane held their first programme which was meant to empower students via sport. The event was held yesterday 5/11/21 at Mkhombo Primary School and included Sipopoma Primary, Elihlo, Tshayamathole, Phumakanye and Masungamala School. The programme which is meant to be an annual event was sponsored by the ex-pupils of Mkhombo Primary School of mainly the 80s and 90s.

Speaking at the event the Deputy District Schools Inspector said such an event was important and a powerful tool to make young students realise where they come from and where they are going.

"We are here to witness an inaugural powerful tool that many communities should adopt and use in their settings. We witnessed today the power of sport as a unifying  factor. If such gestures should prevail in our community I am sure we will be a better society". said Mr Josphat Ndlovu who stood for the District Schools Inspector in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

Mr Njabulo Nkomazana on behalf of the former students reminded parents to support their children to partake in sporting activities and also reminded them to pay school fees as the fees helped build a better learning environment for kids. "Let's not spend our monies in purchasing illicit brews while disadvantaging our own children". That was Nkoyi as he's popularly known in the area.

The event also invited the former headmistress  of the school Mrs Jester Mazula who took advantage to remind kids of the importance of education to build strong communities.

Schools participated in both football and netball competitions. The netball competition was won by Elihlo Primary School after beating Sipopoma Primary. On the side of football Sipopoma beat Mkhombo Primary on penalties. The host team was coached by Mthandazo Makhadi Gumpo who after the match jokingly said, " I tried everything in my power but Sipopoma were a hard nut to crack. I think I should try bird watching next time".

Prizes that included full sporting kits, a trophy and medals were given out by Dumisani Gumpo, Mrs Jester Mazula and Mr Josphat Ndlovu.

Parents and kids then enjoyed a three course meal which was donated by the Diaspora based former students of Mkhombo who were represented by Nhlabano Ncube based in South Africa.


Source - Byo24News

