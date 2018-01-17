Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

No trials at Bosso as junior policy wins

by Staff reporter
17 Jan 2018 at 05:59hrs | Views
HIGHLANDERS will not be holding any pre-season trials for the first time in years after deciding to rely on players from their junior structures.

Bosso, now under their legendary former player Madinda Ndlovu and Mandla Mpofu, are believed to have promoted about 11 players from the Under-18s and the developmental side Bosso 90, while four senior players, including the long serving Erick "Tsiba" Mudzingwa were chopped. Other senior players that were shown the exit door include Simon Munawa, Tendai Ngulube and Ralph Matema, while pint-sized King Nadolo packed his bags for South African National First Division side Witbank Spurs.

"They have a process of player identification and assessment, which does not have trials. Remember you have a whole developmental side and the Under-18s. Any player coming through for assessment is looked at in a structured way," said Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube.

He said the team would be holding its early pre-season preparations in a secret location, but the new squad would be unveiled to the public sometime next week.

"We are keeping the team away from the public for now, but next week it will be possible because there will be guest speakers," said Dube.

The Bulawayo giants are on a massive rebuilding exercise after taking a deliberate move to resort to their junior structures in a bid to recapture their lost glory, which has seen them going for more than a decade without lifting the league title.

The majority of the 2006 squad that last lifted the league title was made up of players that came through the junior structures and played many games together resulting in mutual and proper bonding, as they understood each other and what it meant to don the black and white jersey.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Bosso, #Madinda, #Policy

Comments

Huawei p9lite

Huawei p9 lite

turbo chargers

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Samsung s7 phone on sale

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

House to buy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1857 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 831 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 462 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

6 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1502 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3373 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3814 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3578 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12360 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 825 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 685 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1058 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 111 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

10 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2316 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 594 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 363 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 522 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 375 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 423 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 193 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 720 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 569 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2332 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1298 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5395 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5193 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1231 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2899 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3980 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

16 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2478 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days