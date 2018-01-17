King Nadolo eyes SA club

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS midfielder King Nadolo has been linked with a move to South African National First Division side Witbank Spurs.According to a South African online soccer publication FARPost's twitter account, the skilful 23-year-old has already signed with the Mpumalanga Province-based team."FARPost can reveal that NFD side Witbank Spurs have signed King Nadolo from Highlanders (Zim)," read the twitter post.Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube would neither confirm nor deny the development, but said Nadolo's contract with the club expired at the end of December 2017.He said they had been trying to negotiate a new deal with the player, but nothing has materialised."I don't know anything about that, but his (Nadolo) contract with Highlanders expired at the end of December. We have since tried to negotiate a new contract with him and his manager, but nothing has materialised yet," Dube said, adding that the club was in the process of negotiating new player contracts.The move might come as a blow to the Bulawayo giants seeking to return to their yesteryear vibrant junior policy from this season.Nadolo was introduced to Highlanders by their former Zambian coach Kelvin Kaindu towards the end of the 2014 season and he quickly became a darling of the Bosso faithful.He developed to become one of the team's outstanding players, with his dribbling skills and pace proving a handful for defenders, but recurring injuries prevented him from holding down a regular place in the team.Before joining Highlanders, Nadolo had a stint with FC Alex in the South African Vodacom League.