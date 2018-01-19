Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Mudzingwa opens up on Bosso exit

by Staff reporter
19 Jan 2018 at 05:40hrs | Views
SHOW me the money!

He played for Highlanders for a record 17 years but was deemed excess this season, yet Eric Mudzingwa has no qualms about it.

In fact, Bosso's most loyal player in modern times describes his recent chop from the club as a blessing that came at the right time.

Mudzingwa, as many Highlanders supporters would remember, was the star that shot to dizzy heights at the cauldron of the team's then vibrant junior policy in the year 2000 at the age of 14. Surprisingly, it was Bosso's current manager Madinda Ndlovu who promoted the then young Mudzingwa to the senior team.

Now, the story has changed. Mudzingwa is too sour for Madinda's plate.

Counted among the promising talents of his time, Mudzingwa was later to become one of Bosso's most respected players in the heart of defence. Although he was not a registered player in the squad that clinched the 2006 championship, Mudzingwa saw in the merriment of what was to become Bosso's last Premiership glory.

Loyalty to the black and white team earned him the most prized tag among his peers.  He earned the moniker Tsiba, largely for his flawless defensive skills and ability to remain in the same team for years.

During the Bosso turbulent financial crisis, Mudzingwa stuck his guns at the club when many players crossed the floor.

For that contribution, no one expected Tsiba to be shown the exit door in an unexpected fashion.

Bosso's longest serving player says he feels no pain in the way he has been "dumped".

In an interview at his home on Tuesday, Mudzingwa put up a relaxed frame of mind. The former Bosso captain is widely known as a soft-spoken lad but during the interview he was loud.

"Oh no, I feel nothing at all. When I was informed about the club's decision to drop me, I did not snap. My heart did not skip either. It is part of football life. I accepted the decision with grace.

"For a while I reflected on my career at the club and found solace in my achievements. I have good memories with the club. I know that many of our supporters are not pleased but let us accept that all good things come to an end. I am sure that I inspired the lot of youngsters who are taking our place at Bosso," said Mudzingwa.

He hinted that somehow his departure from Bosso might be the break he needed.

"Probably, on the upside, I needed a new environment. I dream of a greener pasture elsewhere. I move out with pride, confident that a new chapter will open in my football career. I am not done playing, so expect a whole new Eric Mudzingwa in 2018."

The player was certain that fans will see him playing in the Premiership this year. He however went mum on the teams that were keen on his signature.

"I have received calls from some teams. It is promising."

News of Mudzingwa's exit at Bosso did not sink in well with most of the team's fans who felt the current administration ought to have given the player a dignified package.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - bmetro
More on: #Mudzingwa, #Bosso, #Exit

Comments

turbo chargers

House to buy

Huawei p9 lite

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Samsung s7 phone on sale

Huawei p9lite


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1811 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 815 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 459 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

6 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3354 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3801 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3570 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12310 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 821 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 669 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 684 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1054 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 111 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 522 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 242 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

10 hrs ago | 1046 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

10 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2315 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 952 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 725 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2608 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 592 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 362 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 522 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 422 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 719 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 567 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1296 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5392 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 572 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5189 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2896 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3976 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

16 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days