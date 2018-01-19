Mudzingwa opens up on Bosso exit

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

SHOW me the money!He played for Highlanders for a record 17 years but was deemed excess this season, yet Eric Mudzingwa has no qualms about it.In fact, Bosso's most loyal player in modern times describes his recent chop from the club as a blessing that came at the right time.Mudzingwa, as many Highlanders supporters would remember, was the star that shot to dizzy heights at the cauldron of the team's then vibrant junior policy in the year 2000 at the age of 14. Surprisingly, it was Bosso's current manager Madinda Ndlovu who promoted the then young Mudzingwa to the senior team.Now, the story has changed. Mudzingwa is too sour for Madinda's plate.Counted among the promising talents of his time, Mudzingwa was later to become one of Bosso's most respected players in the heart of defence. Although he was not a registered player in the squad that clinched the 2006 championship, Mudzingwa saw in the merriment of what was to become Bosso's last Premiership glory.Loyalty to the black and white team earned him the most prized tag among his peers. He earned the moniker Tsiba, largely for his flawless defensive skills and ability to remain in the same team for years.During the Bosso turbulent financial crisis, Mudzingwa stuck his guns at the club when many players crossed the floor.For that contribution, no one expected Tsiba to be shown the exit door in an unexpected fashion.Bosso's longest serving player says he feels no pain in the way he has been "dumped".In an interview at his home on Tuesday, Mudzingwa put up a relaxed frame of mind. The former Bosso captain is widely known as a soft-spoken lad but during the interview he was loud."Oh no, I feel nothing at all. When I was informed about the club's decision to drop me, I did not snap. My heart did not skip either. It is part of football life. I accepted the decision with grace."For a while I reflected on my career at the club and found solace in my achievements. I have good memories with the club. I know that many of our supporters are not pleased but let us accept that all good things come to an end. I am sure that I inspired the lot of youngsters who are taking our place at Bosso," said Mudzingwa.He hinted that somehow his departure from Bosso might be the break he needed."Probably, on the upside, I needed a new environment. I dream of a greener pasture elsewhere. I move out with pride, confident that a new chapter will open in my football career. I am not done playing, so expect a whole new Eric Mudzingwa in 2018."The player was certain that fans will see him playing in the Premiership this year. He however went mum on the teams that were keen on his signature."I have received calls from some teams. It is promising."News of Mudzingwa's exit at Bosso did not sink in well with most of the team's fans who felt the current administration ought to have given the player a dignified package.