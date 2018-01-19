Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

PSL ends SuperSport broadcasting deal

by Staff reporter
19 Jan 2018 at 05:57hrs
AFTER  ending their maiden broadcasting deal with SuperSport International last December, the Premier Soccer League have begun the search for a new partner to beam the top-flight for the next five years.

The PSL this week opened the floor for bidders to submit their tenders in a transparent way that brings more benefits to the domestic game.

This comes after the Premiership ended their six-year marriage with the south African-based SuperSport last December and have now formally invited tenders to wow new partners for the Media Audio-Visual Broadcasting Rights.

A selection process is expected to begin in earnest early next month when all the interested companies are expected to have finished submitting tenders to the league.

The deadline for the tender submission is February 7.

An advert flighted by the league indicated that the tender documents with detailed specifications and the bid procedure are obtainable from the Premier Soccer League Offices for a non-refundable fee of US$100.

"Tenders must be received clearly marked outside with the advertised tender number & description by courier service or hand deposited into the tender box by end of business 1700hrs on 07 February 2018 at the Premier Soccer League Head Office.

"No late tenders shall be accepted. Tenders must be hand delivered or couriered in sealed envelopes," read the advert.

SuperSport were the first to bring domestic football to the television after they went into a historic marriage with the Premier Soccer league in 2012.

Until then Zimbabwe had lagged behind such countries like South Africa, Zambia, Nigeria, and whose matches were already being aired.

But unlike with the first deal, the PSL have this time gone to tender to get a possible better arrangement.

Former PSL and CAPS United chairman Twine Phiri is credited with pioneering the first broadcast deal for the league.

Since then the league's stock has been rising over the years with clubs hoping for a bigger and better package from which they can reap more.

It is not yet clear whether Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, who previously insisted on being paid to screen matches will also bid for the matches.

But after the experience of the first agreement, there are hopes that the PSL would be much wiser as they enter into a new deal.

Delta Corporation marketing director Maxen Karombo also added his voice last month when he suggested that the league should have a big say in negotiating for a new media rights contract in order to give satisfactory returns to the sponsorship.

"Any sponsor dreams of amplification of their property through earned media. We urge the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League leadership to seriously consider putting to open tender the media rights to the league's matches. We have seen new entrants in the television broadcasting sector as well as live radio streaming.

"The much touted ZBC Digitisation programme should be utilised to provide content to the public broadcaster — bring back Game of the Week and put smiles on our fan base," said Karombo.

A number of television players including the new kid on the block – Kwese Sports are also believed to be interested in the Castle Lager Premiership broadcasting rights.

Kwesé Sports have been making inroads in the region and have been warming up to fans across sub-Saharan Africa through their various platforms and could also be interested in the domestic television rights.

The Econet Media's sports content platform signed an exclusive one-year deal with COSAFA which commenced last year in November with an option of extension for another two years and that agreement includes the broadcast rights for the COSAFA Under-20 tournament.

Premier Soccer League officials yesterday said they would only be in a position to comment after the tender process has closed.

Source - the herald
