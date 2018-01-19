Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

D-day for Maphepha

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS' board faces a test of character today when they decide on Ernest "Maphepha" Sibanda's candidature for the club's forthcoming elective annual general meeting three years after barring him from contesting.

Sibanda submitted his nomination forms for the Bosso chairmanship by the close of the nomination process on Saturday, together with businessman Kenneth Mhlophe.

Bosso elections for chairman, secretary-general and committee member will be held on February 4.

Addressing the media after yesterday's nomination court, the returning officer Cosmas Sikhosana said except for Sibanda, eight other candidates jostling for the three positions had been cleared to contest.

"The nomination court made up of three board members and three board of trustees sat this morning. What we were basically looking at was that those nominating the candidates were members in good standing. All the four candidates vying for the committee member's position were cleared as well as the three going for the secretary's post. For the chairmanship, Kenneth Mhlophe has been confirmed while the other candidate (Sibanda) has a pending matter," said Sikhosana.

"On January 16 he (Sibanda) wrote a letter appealing for complete rehabilitation status to participate in all club activities in management. The board meets tomorrow evening and we've told his representative Sifiso Siziba that the board meets tomorrow to deliberate on the matter," he said.

Sibanda, who is eyeing a comeback, reportedly divided the board over his candidature in 2015. Some board members reportedly felt that his return could harm the club's gains in the business community where good ground has been covered in the last few years towards making the club the brand of choice, free from corrupt and thieving leadership.

Sibanda was barred because of his previous conviction after he was found guilty of financial irregularities for misappropriating funds involved in the transfer of striker Obidiah Tarumbwa to a Belgian club.

He admitted to the charge and was pardoned by the club's disciplinary committee after paying back the money.

The view among some was that a convicted member should not be allowed anywhere near the club, but others were of the view that since he was pardoned, he should be allowed to contest elections despite being tainted by the Tarumbwa scandal and Asiagate in which he again admitted wrongdoing.

The quartet competing for the committee member's posts are Peacot Dlomo, Charles Moyo, Silandula Sam Sibanda and incumbent Wisdom Mabhena.

The trio of Israel Moyo, Nkululeko Ndlovu and Siphatho Ncube are competing for the secretary's position.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Dunlop tyres on sale

To rent is 3 bedroom house

Dixon battery on sale

Mazda mvp on sale

4 roomed house on sale

For sale are sofas

On sale is vauxhall astra mini van

8 tonne truck for hire available b


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Financial scandal rocks Zimbabwe police

21 mins ago | 191 Views

Confusion as Zimbabwe promises review of elephant exports amidst global condemnation

1 hr ago | 148 Views

The tragedy of littering

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Unrealistic expectations on the first hundred days of the president

2 hrs ago | 603 Views

Mnangagwa 'faces resistance by his own Zanu-PF MPs'

2 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Mugabe's nephew warns Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 2172 Views

Botswana cops release Grace Mugabe cars

3 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Zanu-PF factions re-emerge

3 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Petina Gappah engaged to help Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1523 Views

Everything must start at home

3 hrs ago | 336 Views

Diamond looters rubbishes $15bn Zimbabwe diamond theft reports

3 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Mugabe face regalia banned

3 hrs ago | 972 Views

Vendors vow to defy government

3 hrs ago | 423 Views

Heath Streak for Ndebele chief!

3 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Hugh Masekela dies

4 hrs ago | 1827 Views

Coalitions built against Mugabe's stubbornness can't be dismantled as his system remains

4 hrs ago | 725 Views

Government on warpath against CBD vendors

4 hrs ago | 838 Views

Mnangagwa urged to forgive G40 members

4 hrs ago | 985 Views

Soldiers causing 'terror, havoc' in Nkayi

4 hrs ago | 2734 Views

Mnangagwa will win Nobel Award if he delivers

5 hrs ago | 897 Views

Is 7c per litre fuel cut a bribe as trucks for Chiefs - absolutely not, they are a world apart

5 hrs ago | 625 Views

Graham Williamson speaks on the concept of self-determination

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Dry spell renders crops in Matabeleland South a write off

5 hrs ago | 725 Views

Unstable Zimra systems affect operations

5 hrs ago | 314 Views

Pizza Hut to open first outlet in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mnangagwa to hold mass mobilisation rallies

6 hrs ago | 1212 Views

'Mnangagwa must pardon political convicts'

6 hrs ago | 644 Views

Robert Mugabe University plans shelved

6 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Mnangagwa fires State House director

6 hrs ago | 3771 Views

Mnangagwa, Zhuwao face off in Davos

6 hrs ago | 6278 Views

Chihuri fingered in fake spot fine books scam

6 hrs ago | 2839 Views

Wicknell's woes mount

6 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Minister sues Hwange Colliery

6 hrs ago | 483 Views

Midget poses as goblin

6 hrs ago | 786 Views

Bulawayo Bomber to face Knife

6 hrs ago | 564 Views

Heads to roll at Zesa

6 hrs ago | 715 Views

Beitbridge border post ceiling collapses

6 hrs ago | 667 Views

'Zisco debt must be audited'

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Scramble to meet Mnangagwa at World Economic Forum?

6 hrs ago | 994 Views

Headmaster collapses, dies

6 hrs ago | 3274 Views

Charamba denies clips on social media

6 hrs ago | 759 Views

Bus war kidnap drama

6 hrs ago | 607 Views

New war vets association on the cards

6 hrs ago | 461 Views

Merlin readies to resume production

6 hrs ago | 462 Views

Mzembi, Undenge back in court

6 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mnangagwa to name Zanu-PF's elections directorate

6 hrs ago | 164 Views

No electric train for Bulawayo, but Mutare-Harare on cards

6 hrs ago | 577 Views

2 new opposition parties unveiled

6 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zesa insolvent, expects increased loss

6 hrs ago | 165 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days