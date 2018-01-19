Latest News Editor's Choice


Epopua set to join SuperSport

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago
JUST when they thought they would have chief striker Christian Epoupa Ntouba available for the start for the new season, Dynamos may have to hunt for a replacement after it emerged that the big Cameroonian forward is set to join SuperSport United.

Epoupa flew out of Harare on Wednesday night, with his trip coming as a culmination of talks between Dynamos and 2017 Confederation Cup finalists.

The Pretoria club have been desperately looking for a goalscorer to come in as a direct replacement for big New Zealand international Jeremy Brockie, who crossed the floor to join their city rivals Mamelodi Sundowns two weeks ago. SuperSport also have the Zimbabwean quartet of assistant coach Kaitano Tembo, defender Onismor Bhasera and strikers Prince Dube and Kingston Nkatha.

While former Highlanders striker Dube is still to break into the SuperSport team, Bhasera and Nkatha have been regulars and are some of the experienced cast that coach Eric Tinkler has been relying on.

Tinkler has, however, bemoaned the lack of firepower in his attack which has now been crippled by Brockie's departure and the former Bafana Bafana midfielder on Monday told SuperSport TV that the search was on for a replacement striker. Epoupa might just be the man that Tinkler will sign and give the task of providing the goals for SuperSport.

Dynamos secretary-general Webster Marechera said they had to urgently secure a visa for Epoupa after a series of discussions between the Harare giants and the Pretoria outfit.



Source - the herald

