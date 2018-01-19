Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

NetOne, Bosso closer to unveiling marriage

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
GIANT mobile company NetOne are now closer to unveiling their landmark marriage with the Premiership big three clubs amid revelations that the company's marketing team was currently in China sourcing kits for the teams.

The million-dollar sponsorship, which is supposed to benefit the traditional big three - Dynamos, Highlanders and CAPS United - has been kept under wraps.

Despite the reluctance by the officials involved, Dynamos, Highlanders and CAPS United players have given the biggest hint of the deal as they have been wearing T-shirts branded OneFusion since they began their pre-season training sessions.

NetOne acting chief executive Brian Mutandiro all but confirmed the deal, although he was not keen to discuss the details of the arrangements when he was contacted by The Herald yesterday. "We have got something exciting, so we need a chance to do things properly. At this point, if you can give us a chance, we will give you proper details.

"We don't want to pre-empt anything," said Mutandiro.

The three clubs are said to have signed one-year agreements with deals worth $350 000 per club starting this season. The Herald understands that they have signed non-disclosure agreements until the sponsorship has been formally announced. But with the news that the NetOne facilitation team is in China to secure the uniforms, the unveiling ceremony should be drawing closer.

Replica kits would also be made available for the fans of the three giants to buy as part of the marketing initiative by the company, which has been on an aggressive drive to capture a big chunk of the market in their area of business in recent years. Part of the deal involves NetOne paying monthly salaries for the three teams' players and coaching staff for one year.

The deal also includes availing signing-on fees to the clubs so that they will be able to compete against company-owned clubs that have been dominating the transfer market of late and stealing the thunder from the traditional giants of Zimbabwean football.

The mobile firm has been involved in the game for the past 15 years. Previously, the company has sponsored CAPS United through the Easycall brand. They have also unveiled funds for tournaments such as the NetOne One Wallet Cup.

NetOne have also partnered the national team, the Warriors, and last year handed over a substantial amount of money to ZIFA ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon. For Dynamos and Highlanders, the deal comes as a huge boost at a time their seven-year partnership with BancABC had just ended.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Neat student accommodation available

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

Mercedes sprinter door handles


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Junta must be held responsible for voter serial numbers scandal - Jonathan Moyo

23 mins ago | 212 Views

Jonathan Moyo says no better example of regime change than a #Coup

26 mins ago | 188 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD must be revoked

30 mins ago | 228 Views

Mnangagwa is respecting Gukurahundi victims - 20 000 victims was just an estimate I came up with

36 mins ago | 318 Views

MDC Alliance lines up second rally in Mutare

2 hrs ago | 444 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Top 100 A level school for 2017 Candidates'

2 hrs ago | 1619 Views

Davos missed one crucial aspect on Zimbabwe - Who really is in charge?

2 hrs ago | 956 Views

Zanu over-exaggerating its role in the struggle

2 hrs ago | 758 Views

Chamisa should mind his business

3 hrs ago | 1953 Views

Tsvangirai situation now too desperate

3 hrs ago | 4327 Views

Mnangagwa weaker than Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1925 Views

Security concerns over Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 5142 Views

Zimra officers live in fear

4 hrs ago | 2107 Views

Britain's StanChart bails out Zimbabwe govt

4 hrs ago | 2170 Views

External auditors to probe ZRP scam

4 hrs ago | 1314 Views

White farmer pleads for Mnangagwa intervention

4 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Chiyangwa's legitimacy crisis

4 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Mnangagwa commended for fighting corruption

4 hrs ago | 522 Views

Davos a wasted opportunity, says Biti

4 hrs ago | 1914 Views

Curing the Zimbabwe coup: Polls or transitional govt?

4 hrs ago | 609 Views

MLO saddened by the passing on of Rev Ruben Mabhena

5 hrs ago | 391 Views

Keep Moving Forward

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

If Mnangagwa addresses Gukurahundi and economy, his intentions will not be doubted

5 hrs ago | 763 Views

China, Zimbabwe political elites plundering diamond wealth?

5 hrs ago | 753 Views

MDC condemns soldiers' untoward behaviour in Nkayi

5 hrs ago | 652 Views

Shurugwi hooligans causing havoc in Bubi

5 hrs ago | 800 Views

MDC mourns death of Lutho Tapela

6 hrs ago | 785 Views

Zimbabwean man stabbed in bar brawl in Botswana

6 hrs ago | 754 Views

Makarau to be replaced by female judge

6 hrs ago | 1188 Views

War vets reach out of Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 3498 Views

Zimbabwe strikes World Bank deal

6 hrs ago | 1646 Views

Mugabe gets 7-day ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 2591 Views

Tsvangirai's health deteriorates

6 hrs ago | 5435 Views

Zimbabwe coup general in health scare

6 hrs ago | 4237 Views

Mugabe ordered off farm

6 hrs ago | 1600 Views

Mnangagwa admits to State-sanctioned genocide

6 hrs ago | 825 Views

Chinotimba to be expelled from Zanu-PF?

6 hrs ago | 2591 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on local currency

6 hrs ago | 1712 Views

Moyo beats up, sodomises 'snitch' workmate

6 hrs ago | 685 Views

Cops in nasty brawl over gold mine security

6 hrs ago | 336 Views

Britain scaling up its re-engagement with Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 530 Views

Madinda turns Bosso to old ways

6 hrs ago | 492 Views

Woman demands pictures from ex-hubby

6 hrs ago | 589 Views

'No more affidavit case withdrawals'

6 hrs ago | 468 Views

Teacher fatally stabbed

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

Chipanga is back!

6 hrs ago | 844 Views

Zacc official grilled over selective arrests

6 hrs ago | 428 Views

IMF meets Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 365 Views

40% of Matabeleland children do not have birth certificates

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Family mired in witchcraft storm

6 hrs ago | 336 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days