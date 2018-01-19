Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Madinda turns Bosso to old ways

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
NEW Highlanders' coach Madinda Ndlovu says he is returning the club to its old way of promoting players from the juniors instead of going to the market.

In his first interview as Bosso head coach yesterday, Ndlovu said the fresh start the club has embarked on is, among other things, aimed at reducing the budget of "buying" players as well as bringing back the glory days to the club.

Having done away with old horses such as Erick Mudzingwa, Simon Munawa, Ralph Matema and Tendai Ngulube, survivors from last season have been joined by players from the Under-18 and the Division One side Bosso 90.

In his previous stint at Bosso, Ndlovu demonstrated his willingness to give youngsters a chance and believes that it's only a matter of time before his crop of juniors shine.

"We all probably know that the club hasn't been doing well for the past few years and the quest is to try and turn around the fortunes. I've been appointed technical manager of Highlanders with a view to bring in fresh blood, young blood into the team and bring back the lost glory days to the team. Our focus is on trying to put together a formidable side; put together a side that will bring back the masses of Highlanders' supporters to the grounds," said Ndlovu.

"In camp, we have 29 players and not all of them are guaranteed to be Highlanders' players this season. We're working tirelessly with my coaches to give the boys a fair analysis and we will give the office feedback on what we've seen for now.

"I'm less than a month and it's impossible for someone to give a guarantee that we have a team already; it's still work in process. We're still looking at the youngsters; we've got too many youngsters, good youngsters from our development side, from all over the country and the window is still open till March and we working towards putting a reasonable squad together," said Ndlovu.

The path that Ndlovu has taken is in line with resolutions made by members at last year's annual general meeting where they resolved to turn to home grown talent.

This means Highlanders will forgo the title challenge this season as they work on building a formidable side that will compete for honours in the next season.

"It's not easy (to rebuild). There are going to be rough times where we'll be enemies of our own supporters, but at the end of the day experience is not bought, but earned. With more games that these young players are going to play and with more game time, they're going to pick up, I'm confident," Ndlovu said.

Expanding on his mandate, Ndlovu said: "My marriage to Highlanders was after discussions and what came out of it is that we need to put Highlanders back on track. There's need to put back structures into place by having a solid junior policy feeder for the first team.

"The idea is to try and return to the correct path, bring back the Highlanders' tradition or just bring back the Highlanders' culture of doing things. I'll put it in a way that we're looking at a long-term kind of solution and also put in place a mechanism that is going to be followed by anybody who takes over at Highlanders after me, so that the culture doesn't stray. That's the biggest mandate that I have."

Ndlovu and his young brigade are in their second week of pre-season training camp. They have been working on the physical aspect of the players to see if they're fit enough to endure the season. Their next stage is football fitness where they will deal with the basic aspect of the game like basic control, basic pass, mental strength and combinations.

Ndlovu said they will wrap up with the preparatory stage where they will administer formations and work on strategies.

Meanwhile, Ndlovu heaped praise on his assistant Melusi Sibanda for a job well done in terms of junior development.

"You'll appreciate that before I took over the Highlanders' job, I travelled and followed the Under-18s and Bosso 90. It is then that I appreciated how much talent this club has and all that was Melusi's hard work. I managed to watch a good number of players at Bosso 90 and I'm puzzled why the club is not competing and winning things. So, that on its own speaks volumes about the talent at the club and it will only take a stupid coach to ignore (talent) and so much good work done by the juniors' coaches," said Ndlovu.

He said they also share the same philosophy with his other assistant Mandla Mpofu, who was released from his contract by Bulawayo City.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Madinda, #Bosso, #Juniors

Comments

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

Neat student accommodation available

Mercedes sprinter door handles


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Justice for Zimbabwe genocide victims

3 mins ago | 7 Views

Who killed Peter Munetsi? asks Jonathan Moyo

13 mins ago | 127 Views

Junta must be held responsible for voter serial numbers scandal - Jonathan Moyo

37 mins ago | 404 Views

Jonathan Moyo says no better example of regime change than a #Coup

40 mins ago | 325 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD must be revoked

44 mins ago | 410 Views

Mnangagwa is respecting Gukurahundi victims - 20 000 victims was just an estimate I came up with

50 mins ago | 455 Views

MDC Alliance lines up second rally in Mutare

2 hrs ago | 503 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Top 100 A level school for 2017 Candidates'

2 hrs ago | 1934 Views

Davos missed one crucial aspect on Zimbabwe - Who really is in charge?

3 hrs ago | 994 Views

Zanu over-exaggerating its role in the struggle

3 hrs ago | 795 Views

Chamisa should mind his business

3 hrs ago | 2054 Views

Tsvangirai situation now too desperate

3 hrs ago | 4605 Views

Mnangagwa weaker than Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Security concerns over Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 5289 Views

Zimra officers live in fear

4 hrs ago | 2162 Views

Britain's StanChart bails out Zimbabwe govt

4 hrs ago | 2229 Views

External auditors to probe ZRP scam

4 hrs ago | 1357 Views

White farmer pleads for Mnangagwa intervention

4 hrs ago | 1192 Views

Chiyangwa's legitimacy crisis

4 hrs ago | 1072 Views

Mnangagwa commended for fighting corruption

4 hrs ago | 545 Views

Davos a wasted opportunity, says Biti

4 hrs ago | 1968 Views

Curing the Zimbabwe coup: Polls or transitional govt?

4 hrs ago | 626 Views

MLO saddened by the passing on of Rev Ruben Mabhena

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

Keep Moving Forward

5 hrs ago | 332 Views

If Mnangagwa addresses Gukurahundi and economy, his intentions will not be doubted

5 hrs ago | 776 Views

China, Zimbabwe political elites plundering diamond wealth?

5 hrs ago | 762 Views

MDC condemns soldiers' untoward behaviour in Nkayi

5 hrs ago | 659 Views

Shurugwi hooligans causing havoc in Bubi

6 hrs ago | 813 Views

MDC mourns death of Lutho Tapela

6 hrs ago | 794 Views

Zimbabwean man stabbed in bar brawl in Botswana

6 hrs ago | 769 Views

Makarau to be replaced by female judge

6 hrs ago | 1207 Views

War vets reach out of Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 3566 Views

Zimbabwe strikes World Bank deal

6 hrs ago | 1673 Views

Mugabe gets 7-day ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 2619 Views

Tsvangirai's health deteriorates

6 hrs ago | 5558 Views

Zimbabwe coup general in health scare

6 hrs ago | 4365 Views

Mugabe ordered off farm

6 hrs ago | 1617 Views

Mnangagwa admits to State-sanctioned genocide

6 hrs ago | 835 Views

Chinotimba to be expelled from Zanu-PF?

6 hrs ago | 2687 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on local currency

6 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Moyo beats up, sodomises 'snitch' workmate

6 hrs ago | 691 Views

Cops in nasty brawl over gold mine security

6 hrs ago | 342 Views

Britain scaling up its re-engagement with Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 537 Views

Woman demands pictures from ex-hubby

6 hrs ago | 607 Views

'No more affidavit case withdrawals'

6 hrs ago | 478 Views

Teacher fatally stabbed

6 hrs ago | 422 Views

Chipanga is back!

6 hrs ago | 873 Views

Zacc official grilled over selective arrests

6 hrs ago | 435 Views

IMF meets Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 372 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days