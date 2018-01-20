Latest News Editor's Choice


Mambare's Dembare future uncertain

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Dynamos midfielder Masimba Mambare might not be in the glamour boys' 2018 squad amid Contractual disagreements.

Glamor Boys head coach, Lloyd Mutasa confirmed the talented midfielder was part of his 2018 plans but he is yet to show up for training since there hasn't been an agreement in terms of renewing his contract.

"Yes Masimba Mambare is not here and has never trained with us since last week.

"His contract expired on the 31st of December and he hasn't reached an agreement with our administration yet.

"The two parties are still discussing and we are hoping they will reach an agreement soon.

"I have given the administration up to Friday to finish their negotiations with him."
Contacted for comment, Mambare confirmed Mutasa's statement.

"What the coach has told you is true but I'm sorry I cannot say much on the subject. All I can say is we are yet to reach an agreement."

Mutasa added that his squad for 2018 season is almost full and he is happy with the way his players are turning out.

"We are almost done with our line-up for 2018, players are doing good. They are all reporting for training on time and everything is going on very well.

"We might need one or two players to seal our team.

"We are waiting for confirmation on Christian Epopa Ntouba's future then we can make a decision on whether we should sign a replacement for him or not" he said.

Source - hmetro

