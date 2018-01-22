Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Chiyangwa off to Morocco

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
ZIFA president Philip Chiyangwa yesterday left for Morocco where he is expected to attend the 40th CAF Ordinary General Assembly which takes place this Friday in Casablanca.

Chiyangwa, who is also the COSAFA president, said he will be wearing multiple hats at the meeting including assuming his role as vice president of the AFCON. From Morocco, the Harare businessman is scheduled to connect to Oman for the FIFA Executive Football Summit after watching the final of the CHAN tournament being hosted by the North African country at the weekend.

"This is going to be a hectic week. I am starting off with the trip to Casablanca. Various items are on the agenda including the election of four new members of CAF. So this is a critical week for CAF.

"It's also important for Zimbabwe and other African country's because this is election year for most of the FAs. FIFA elections are coming up next year so it's time to reflect and see how far we have come as the continent's football leadership and how best to move on going forward for the benefit of the game," he said.

Chiyangwa will be joined in Casablanca by the association's chief executive Joseph Mamutse and board member finance Philemon Machana. The 58-year old administrator said he is anticipating a busy week which will end with the FIFA Football Summit in Muscat.

The meeting in Muscat is expected to be attended by 18 member nations and will have at least 45 dignitaries attending it with Chiyangwa present at the invitation of the FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

For sale are aluminum windows

Comforters on sale

On sale is telescope

For sale are top notch watches

Classic handbags on sale

Audi rims on sale with tyres

Sofa on sale

Citroen berlingo exhaust clamp


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Econet to leave Zimbabwe?

4 mins ago | 16 Views

50 students get Mnangagwa scholarships

25 mins ago | 232 Views

Chamisa must not underestimate Mnangagwa

44 mins ago | 519 Views

LISTEN: G40 releases a single

3 hrs ago | 2090 Views

'EDamin received zero applause,' claims Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 2643 Views

Mnangagwa can be derailed by economic woes

3 hrs ago | 907 Views

Chiwenga mocks graduates, hails Chinotimba

3 hrs ago | 2097 Views

Munyeza's elite Mugg and Bean shuts branch

3 hrs ago | 1217 Views

16,000 families invade wildlife conservancies

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

Blitz against illegal car sales

3 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Man grows breasts

3 hrs ago | 965 Views

LISTEN: Mnangagwa ally booed at church

3 hrs ago | 644 Views

Time of looting over, says Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 583 Views

Would you buy this mealie meal?

3 hrs ago | 549 Views

Mthwakazi mourns death of journalist colleague

3 hrs ago | 403 Views

Mnangagwa must make peace with 'cockroaches' first

5 hrs ago | 2230 Views

Chamisa looks more strategic to assume MDC Presidency

5 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Mthawakazi has risen!

5 hrs ago | 683 Views

Mthwakazi too fragmented to their detriment

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mnangagwa rewarding corrupt people

5 hrs ago | 1558 Views

Political parties must start selling their manifestos

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

'Mnangagwa is Zimbabwe's richest man, not Masiyiwa'

5 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Rotterview College celebrated student achievement

5 hrs ago | 664 Views

Can the Zimbabwe 'good coup' usher in democracy?

5 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa's promise of diaspora vote is a cynical ploy - unbroken bull's thigh bone to a puppy

5 hrs ago | 412 Views

Mnangagwa can only be a disappointment

5 hrs ago | 595 Views

Lies from BUSE in their piblicity face saving stunt

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Domestic violence must fall

5 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa linked with 1982 tourists' murder

6 hrs ago | 1713 Views

'People must forget about Gukurahundi,' says Mnangagwa ally

6 hrs ago | 678 Views

NRZ, church in land ownership wrangle

6 hrs ago | 597 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD thesis sparks witch-hunt

6 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Zimbabwe starring crippling power shortages

6 hrs ago | 679 Views

Concerns rise over Tsvangirai's health

6 hrs ago | 2384 Views

Mnangagwa ally off the hook

7 hrs ago | 840 Views

Econet ordered to refund client, $128,000

7 hrs ago | 1347 Views

Chiwenga hails Chinotimba

7 hrs ago | 2558 Views

Masuku heckled over Gukurahundi remarks

7 hrs ago | 808 Views

Chamisa reads riot act over alliance

7 hrs ago | 1014 Views

'I support Mnangagwa, but won't rejoin Zanu-PF'

7 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Bulawayo residents pray for Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 513 Views

'Killer' son in court

7 hrs ago | 443 Views

Hitch hikers turn out to be hijackers

7 hrs ago | 536 Views

Prominent lawyer sets record straight

7 hrs ago | 622 Views

30 cheat death in Gweru bus accident

7 hrs ago | 806 Views

NUST to have substantive vice chancellor

7 hrs ago | 651 Views

$10 million for youth projects

7 hrs ago | 181 Views

MSU scouts for vice-chancellor

7 hrs ago | 371 Views

500 000 tonnes maize in grain reserves

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Unpaid ex-lecturer guns for NUST property

7 hrs ago | 241 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days