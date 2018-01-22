Latest News Editor's Choice


Highlanders draft constitution

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
THE Highlanders' vice-chairman and the secretary general's posts are set to be abolished if the new draft constitution is adopted by members in July.

Members were yesterday handed a draft constitution at their annual general meeting and they have been asked to go through it and make submissions by March 15, 2018, before they meet at the end of March to deliberate on the recommendations ahead of the July mid-season review meeting.

According to the new draft constitution, which also seeks to align the club to the Fifa club licensing requirements, the club will be led by a chairperson with four directors delegated individual responsibilities.

The second most powerful executive post at Highlanders will be the finance director, who, according to the new draft constitution, will act as chairperson in the absence of the chairperson.

It stipulates that the chairperson should be a person who has been a member of the club for at least five years and must have a demonstrable knowledge and understanding of football administration for at least five years.

The new draft also does away with the board of directors who shall be replaced by a cultural body known as Council of Elders.

Article 10.2 of the new draft reads: "The Council of Elders shall consist of club president and six other elders with 30 years membership to the club. Except for the club president, the other elders shall serve for a period of 10 years and should be between the age of 60 to 70 years with a proven 30 plus years membership and service to the club."

Article 10.3 states that the Council of Elders shall be responsible for the passing on of the club's values and ethos to the next generation of club administrators.

Other key constitutional changes looming include the issue of membership that will see the club adopting three types of voluntary membership.

According to the document, if endorsed by members, all life and ordinary card carrying members will now fall under the special virtual branch and will be given a year from the date of passing of the constitution to register under the branch.

Conventional branch based membership will come after the Nomination Electoral Review Committee and Standing Committee come up with demographic delimitation guidelines for the establishment of official club branches.

Another key issue is the congress, which will now be held over two days and will be made up of members drawn from the special virtual branch and all official branches.

However, the new draft document does not indicate when endorsed recommendations will come into effect, but indications are that all positions will become vacant next year.


Source - chronicle

