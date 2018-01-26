Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Khama Billiat remains in limbo

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
South African football giants Mamelodi Sundowns could lose Percy Tau to Europe after reportedly receiving an R18 million bid for the services of attacker Percy Tau. According to Sowetanlive, Russian club FC Rostov has already submitted their bid to the Brazilians, with Denmark's Midtjylland also reported to be after the player's signature. It is now up to the Tshwane giants to either reject both offers or sell their speedy attacker before the January transfer window closes tomorrow.

Tau's agent, Mmatsatsi Sefalafala confirmed to the publication that it is still a 50 /50 situation, before adding that the final decision rests with Sundowns. "It's a 50 /50 situation. I don't know if Sundowns would defer them to the end of the season or allow him to go," Sefalafala said.

"But Percy has a contract with Sundowns and he's still committed to the cause. He will respect whatever decision they make," she added Coach Pitso Mosimane recently admitted that while he wanted Tau to eventually go abroad, he didn't think the 23-year-old player was ready for Europe. Tau's current deal is set to expire in June 2019 and Sundowns could be tempted to cash in while he still one of the hottest properties in the South African football.

However, Khama Billiat's contractual situation at Sundowns could also be a determining factor in the future of Tau. Billiat refused to sign a new contract with Sundowns as he also wants to pursue his football career abroad and Goal has already reported that the Zimbabwean attacker has an offer from Qarabag FK.

Tau rose to prominence during the club's successful Caf Champions League campaign in 2016, and since then, he has never looked back. He is Sundowns' leading goalscorer with seven league goals in 19 appearances so far this season. Both Tau and Billiat featured for Sundowns in a goalless draw against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in Saturday's eagerly-anticipated Absa Premiership clash.

Three clubs in Mzansi's top flight are believed to be vying for Billiat's signature. Billiat is currently in the final six months of his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns and at this point in time, it seems unlikely that the player will extend his stay with the Brazilians.

Kaizer Chiefs are believed to have offered the Zimbabwean international a pre-contract, although it is still unknown whether the player had put pen to paper with the Soweto giants yet. Other sources have added that Orlando Pirates may be looking to do one better than their neighbours. According to sources, Pirates are currently assessing their chances of possibly securing Billiat's services in the January transfer window, which indicates that the Bucs could be looking to make an offer to Sundowns.

However, it seems that the two Soweto giants may have to compete with another Gauteng-based club for his signature. Bidvest Wits have been reported to have approached Billiat with an attractive pre-contract offer, in attempts to secure the player's services after June 30. It seems that the 28-year-old will now have a decision to make about where his next football destination will be, this only if Sundowns do not decide to sell the player in the current January transfer window which closes tomorrow.


Source - Goal.com.
