Mudzingwa joins Bulawayo City

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

FORMER Highlanders captain Erick Mudzingwa is among seven new players signed by Bulawayo City ahead of the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season, which kicks off on March 10.Mudzingwa, whose contract with Bosso was not renewed last month, crossed the floor to the local authority bankrolled side alongside striker Nhlanhla Ndlovu, who was also released by Highlanders.City survived relegation by a whisker on the last day of the 2017 season and have beefed their squad with promising goalkeeper Wellington Muuya, who joins from Bantu Rovers.They have also sealed deals for the Tsholotsho FC pair of striker Tatenda Tavengwa and attacking midfielder Lucky Nyathi. The duo is reuniting with coach Darlington Dodo, who failed to save Tsholotsho from the Premiership relegation axe.Hwange's attacking midfielder Justin Kaunda will not be going down with his side after impressing Dodo at City and is among the players that have been signed with the hope of leading the club in a respectable campaign.Mgcini Sibanda completes the list of City's latest acquisitions. Sibanda joins City from How Mine where injuries dogged his rather promising career. The former Young Warriors' striker will be hoping to revive his career at City and help solve their scoring problems.City public relations officer Thandiwe Moyo said most of the players have signed one-year contracts.She said they will unveil their 2018 squad by the end of the week."At the moment the coaches are not yet done with the squad and we will only be in a position to give you the names of the players for 2018 at the end of the week. We've retained most of the players from last season and we will tell you which players the coaches will have released," said Moyo.Among the players retained by City are former national team defender Zephaniah Ngodzo, midfielder Innocent Kutsanzira, utility player Morris Kadzola, centre-back Zibusiso Sibanda and left-back Munyaradzi Mungadze.