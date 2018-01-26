Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Bosso members agree to sue missile throwers, invaders

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS members on Sunday unanimously implored the club leadership to pursue legal action against pitch invaders and missile throwers during the team's matches.

The members said some of the hooligans are well known and had been invading the pitch willy-nilly yet the club suffered financial losses due to fines and deduction of points.

Mgcini Mafu, a member, said the club must and should individually sue those people that would have been arrested by the police for missile throwing and pitch invasion.

"Some of these people are known and are captured on camera, but the club does nothing to these people, so I propose that the club takes such thugs to the civil court because we can't continue to suffer as a result of them," said Mafu.

His proposal was resoundingly endorsed by other members.

Highlanders' acting chairman Modern Ngwenya said the scourge of hooliganism, pitch invasion and missile throwing continued to cost the club heavily in fines and damage to its image.

"May I appeal to members to support efforts that are made to stop this behaviour. The amount that we have paid over the years and the year under review cannot be allowed to continue," said Ngwenya.

"The fines and bad publicity are serious matters which militate against the club's attempts to achieve brand growth and equity. It may be time that members consider making resolutions that will allow for legal action, including claims from those who would have been arrested and charged for acts of hooliganism at our games.

"May I emphasise that a single missile that is thrown onto the pitch attracts an immediate fine of $2 000 without the club being called for a hearing. We cannot afford to continue on this trajectory.

"While we all feel pain of referees' calls when they seem biased against our club, it must be emphasised and unequivocally stated that the decisions of referees are final and no amount of missiles can change the principle. Fans must understand that the cost of this behaviour impacts the club's ability to generate revenue and leads to failure to meet obligations to players, ultimately leading to unrest and strikes," Ngwenya said.

He reminded members that no amount of missile throwing will make referees change their decisions and appealed to members to allow the club leadership to pursue laid down football complaints channels instead of resorting to violence.

"Where there are cases of injustice, the club's administration should be allowed to pursue laid down football complaints channels without being compromised by acts of hooliganism which would have been acted out in response to incidents in question," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Sony xperia m4 on sale

2007, vauxhall minibus

Couches for sale

Canon camera on sale

Vw lt 35

Comforters on sale

Audi rims on sale with tyres

1000litre water tank on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe's Gukurahundi was not formed to fight dissidents

27 mins ago | 188 Views

WATCH: Corrupt VID officials urged to resign immediately

42 mins ago | 524 Views

I can't wait to vote for Tsvangirai, Cdes

52 mins ago | 497 Views

Aubameyang joins Arsenal from Dortmund

1 hr ago | 337 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo meets

2 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Journalist Luphahla laid to rest

2 hrs ago | 466 Views

Tsholotsho School of Nursing 2018 Intake

2 hrs ago | 678 Views

Fishing from our own ponds

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

'Zimbabwe needs more bond notes'

2 hrs ago | 579 Views

PHOTOS: Accident at Seke fly-over

2 hrs ago | 1913 Views

Mzembi assassination plot exposed

2 hrs ago | 2289 Views

WATCH: 'Mnangagwa speaks from a primitive corner'

2 hrs ago | 691 Views

MDC Alliance calls for unity

2 hrs ago | 340 Views

Zimbabwe fuel still remains highest in Sadc

2 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mugabe still in charge, vote for Grace - Zanu-PF Councillor

3 hrs ago | 2588 Views

Zimbabwe to have two major funerals soon - Prophecy

3 hrs ago | 5414 Views

Bona Mugabe villa construction resumes

4 hrs ago | 2544 Views

Mnangagwa won't campaign for gays

4 hrs ago | 789 Views

Calls for inquiry on Dzamara

4 hrs ago | 619 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD thesis does not meet requirements

4 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Cop to be court-martialled over 'whore' Grace Mugabe slur

4 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Mnangagwa offers 99-year leases to white farmers

4 hrs ago | 1453 Views

Jonathan Moyo claims Mnangagwa, military tension

4 hrs ago | 2802 Views

Eddie Cross insensitive to rape victims

5 hrs ago | 603 Views

CSOs voter registration campaign reaches Bveke

5 hrs ago | 217 Views

White farmers must heat-seeking-missile single out chefs for $8.6 billion compensation - no to double dipping/jeopardy

6 hrs ago | 730 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF MP slams Mnangagwa govt

6 hrs ago | 1861 Views

Buyanga offers R1 billion for Zimbabwe's sovereign wealth fund

7 hrs ago | 1770 Views

Zinara exonerates execs in fraud case

7 hrs ago | 756 Views

Stop favouring cars bearing Zanu-PF insignia, police told

7 hrs ago | 1198 Views

Police moves to curb voter intimidation

7 hrs ago | 836 Views

What Mnangagwa must do to improve economy

7 hrs ago | 565 Views

ZTV banks on old dramas

7 hrs ago | 705 Views

The time for MDC-T to make a decision is now

7 hrs ago | 720 Views

Beef prices drop

7 hrs ago | 1820 Views

MDC-T election preps go up in smoke

7 hrs ago | 568 Views

The era of 'Deng' Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 560 Views

'Mugabe's birthday bash preps at advanced stages'

7 hrs ago | 1930 Views

Chihuri's $2,9m lawsuit takes new twist

7 hrs ago | 1290 Views

'Minor girls rapist tells kids to do likewise'

7 hrs ago | 746 Views

Rusike joins SuperSport United

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

Dry spell renders crops a write-off

7 hrs ago | 357 Views

Matabeleland South Grade 7 exams pass rate drops

7 hrs ago | 266 Views

King Nadolo pens deal with Witbank Spurs

7 hrs ago | 223 Views

Sir Wicknel responds to haters

7 hrs ago | 602 Views

Family survives arson attack

7 hrs ago | 411 Views

National Peace and Reconciliation Commission to start public hearings

7 hrs ago | 218 Views

Fall-out in MDC-T leadership deepens

7 hrs ago | 492 Views

Curriculum challenge for Bulawayo schools

7 hrs ago | 406 Views

Shabanie and Mashaba Mine has started recruiting

7 hrs ago | 575 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days