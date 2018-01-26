Latest News Editor's Choice


King Nadolo pens deal with Witbank Spurs

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago
FORMER Highlanders exciting midfielder King Nadolo has found a new home at South African National First Division side Witbank Spurs.

Nadolo's contract with Bosso expired on December 31, 2017, and he joined the South African side as a free agent.

The midfielder issued a farewell message to the Bosso fans on Facebook timeline after sealing    his deal with the Mpumalanga Province-based side.

"I would like to take this opportunity to formally bid farewell to the Highlanders FC family from the executive, coaching staff, fellow teammates, all Bosso loyalists and most importantly the fans.

"The past three and half years have been the greatest and most significant in my footballing career.

"I came to Bosso as a young man in his late teens and the experience on and off the pitch nurtured me and made me into the man I am today.

"We have achieved so much together and although my contract with the club has expired and it's now time to move on, my love and affection for the club remains strong. It was such a true honour to be part of the black-and-white army and the memories and successes we enjoyed will forever be cherished.

"In the meantime, I have rekindled my interests in South African football and will be playing for Witbank Spurs. I wish the club well in the forthcoming season and may God help you in rebuilding the club to its rightful position in Zimbabwean football," Nadolo wrote.

He started his football career at Circle Cement before moving to Tafara Rangers in Harare. On the advice of veteran Elvis "Chuchu" Chiweshe, Nadolo joined Dynamos' juniors.

He was then spotted by a scout while playing for the Copa Coca-Cola team in South Africa as curtain raisers during a 2010 World Cup game.

He was snapped up by FC Alex in the South African Vodacom League.

Nadolo was then introduced to Highlanders by their former Zambian coach Kelvin Kaindu towards the end of the 2014 season and he quickly became a darling of the Bosso  faithful.

He developed into one of the team's outstanding players, with his dribbling skills and pace proving a handful for defenders, but recurring injuries prevented him from holding down a regular place in the team.

Source - chronicle
More on: #Nadolo, #Witbank,

Comments

