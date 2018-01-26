Latest News Editor's Choice


Rusike joins SuperSport United

SuperSport United have acquired the services of Maritzburg United forward Evans Rusike.

Rusike had previously been linked to Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, but SuperSport have emerged victors in negotiations with the Team of Choice.

Matsatsantsa revealed the news on their official Twitter account yesterday, just over 24 hours before the transfer deadline, with the Zimbabwean having penned a three-and-a-half-year deal.

"We have been watching Evans with great interest over the last few years at Maritzburg," said club CEO Stan Matthews in a statement.

"He has all the makings of a great striker with blistering pace, great skill and he can finish in the box.

"We are thrilled to announce his signing and look forward to him making a meaningful contribution for us over the next few years."

The 27-year-old has also expressed his feelings on the move, and aims to lead Eric Tinkler's side back into the top half of the Absa Premiership standings.

"SuperSport United is a great club. They have achieved a lot in their short history, especially in the cups," he added.

"They have also shown that they can get players to Europe and it remains my dream to play in Europe.

"I know I have to prove myself to the coach and management of SuperSport, and I will give my best to boost the team into the top-eight this season."

Rusike has been prolific for the Pietermaritzburg-based outfit of late, having netted five goals in his last eight league apperances.

Meanwhile, Tendai Ndoro could be in line to face his former club Orlando Pirates for the first time since he left them back in August 2017, but with some fans still puzzled as to why he chose not to re-join them upon his return to the Absa Premiership, what kind of reception can he expect if he plays?

"Fire" was a great player for the Buccaneers, accounting for 41 percent of the team's overall goals last season, so it was no surprise when he attracted overseas interest and moved to the Middle East.

However, his spell with Saudi Arabian side Al Faisaly was short-lived and he was back in South Africa just a few short months later; although, it wasn't to re-join the Sea Robbers, as fans would have hoped.

Instead, Ndoro opted for a reunion with former coach Muhsin Ertugral and joined Ajax Cape Town, in what many considered to be a shock transfer. In addition, he went on to explain to Soccer Laduma exclusively that there were other factors involving the club that made him want to leave.

He said: "To be honest, when I left Pirates, I wasn't okay there. There were so many reasons, so many things, you know, around the camp. It was easy for me to just leave."

Ndoro didn't go into specifics, so one can only imagine what was going on behind the scenes. Meanwhile, Bucs fans have been very vocal about their displeasure with the Zimbabwean international's decision not to don their famous black-and-white jersey once again, while other Pirates players have remained mum on the situation.

The Absa Premiership game, where the Sea Robbers will take on the Urban Warriors, will be the true testament of what the club sentiments are about the striker, should he feature in the fixture.


Source - Kickoff

