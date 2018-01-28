Latest News Editor's Choice


Madinda speaks about his technical team

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago
THE master and his disciples!

Highlanders FC coach Madinda Ndlovu has for the first time revealed why he settled for the duo of Mandla "Lulu" Mpofu and Melusi "Mabaleka" Sibanda to bring back the glory days at the fading Bulawayo giants.

In the new Bosso coaching set-up Ndlovu is the technical manager overseeing all the Highlanders teams from the Under-14s right up to the senior team.

Mpofu is the head coach for the senior team while Sibanda is the assistant coach.

Despite being out of the country for close to a decade Ndlovu says he has been closely monitoring Bosso 90 — a Highlanders development side — and Sibanda naturally fitted in his grand plan of building a team with young and home grown talent.

"I have been out of the country for close to 10 years but I have been following Bosso90 and I appreciated the amount of talent within our junior structures and all the hard work that Melusi has been putting into the project.

"It will take a stupid coach to ignore Melusi's good work. The number of good players in the Bosso90 team leaves me puzzled why the club has not been doing well," explained Ndlovu.

The veteran coach even has a plan to assist the club reduce its ballooning debt.

"The players in the junior structures are so good that the club won't have to spend money buying players from other teams and that in turn will reduce the huge debt that Highlanders is facing," he said.

Turning to Mpofu, the coach said it was a blessing in disguise that Bulawayo City fired him.

Mpofu was axed by Bulawayo City at the beginning of the year.

"It was a blessing in disguise that Bulawayo City fired him. I have seen Mandla coach with my late brother (Adam Ndlovu) at Chicken Inn so I know what he is capable of.

"His philosophy and mine go along so this is the perfect time to put two great minds into building a successful project here at Highlanders," he said.

Source - bmetro
More on: #Madinda, #Team, #Bosso

Most Popular In 7 Days