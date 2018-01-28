Latest News Editor's Choice


Sundowns set to lose Billiat for free

by Staff reporter
MAMELODI Sundowns are in danger of losing Khama Billiat for free in June when his current deal with the club expires.

Sundowns spokesperson Thulani Thuswa confirmed that Billiat is staying with Abafana Ba Style.

"He was at training this morning. He is not leaving," Thuswa stated. However, Billiat refused to sign a new deal at Sundowns.

His agent has confirmed that Billiat wants to leave Sundowns and go overseas, preferably to Europe.

The player has been on form in the last couple of matches for Sundowns. Although he hasn't featured much this season, Billiat is one of the highest goal-scorers for Sundowns, having netted five important league goals.

Sundowns will lose him for free if he does leave in June when his current deal expires. The club has lost a top player for free before in Bongani Zungu, who joined Vitoria de Guimaraes in 2016.

In other news Paul Mitchell of Siyavuma Sports Agency confirmed that Keagan Buchanan is staying with Kaizer Chiefs.

Buchanan has struggled for game time since joining Amakhosi last season. The arrival of Siphelele Ntshangase and the injured Kabelo Mahlasela will make things even worse for him.

Independent Media has learned that there was interest in Buchanan but most of the teams that were after services couldn't afford him.

Orlando Pirates confirmed that Riyaad Norodien is going on-loan to Platinum Stars until the end of the season while Kaizer Chiefs loaned William Twala to Maritzburg United.


Source - IOL

