Dembare star fails SuperSport test

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

HIGHLY rated Dynamos chief striker Christian Ntouba Epoupa has failed to make the grade at South African Premier Soccer League giants Supersport United.Ntouba sneaked out of the country on Tuesday for trials with the South African side but returned to Harare on Wednesday amid reports that the club has decided against signing the Cameroonian."The truth of the matter is that Ntouba failed to make the grade because Supersport felt that he was much older than the 24 years he claims. This informed their decision not to sign him. He was told to try in June but the truth is that they are not interested in him," said a Dynamos official who declined to be named.Ntouba top scored for Dynamos with 12 goals five behind Golden Boot winner Dominic Chungwa of Caps United.