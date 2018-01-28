Dembare VP quits

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

DYNAMOS vice-president Solomon Sanyamandwe has resigned citing lack of professionalism at the club.Board chairman Bernard Marriot Lusengo however, said he had not received anything official, despite Sanyamandwe and many sources confirming the developments."Yes I can confirm that I have resigned, I have my letter right now I tried calling the secretary so that I can give him my letter, but his phone was not available."But I am on my way to the chairman's office right now so that I can give it to him. Kushanda kuDynamos kunonetsa vanhu vacho vakaoma musoro."They dismissed the manager Richard Chihoro but I was never consulted, they just decided to dismiss him without even telling me," said Sanyamandwe."He is a family man, they said he is redeployed, I don't know how they are going to do it."If the coach had said he wants to work with some people its fine, but I feel that they should also consult me before making decisions. Why am I there kana vachiita zvinhu chinyararire."I argued that they should tell me, they can't make decisions bypassing me, and if they bypass me, it means that I am not part and part of them. It doesn't make sense."Vanoita zvinhu zvavo vakanyarara. They are more issues why I resigned, some have to do with how money is being handled, and I don't want to talk much about money issues because it would reveal much."Marriot said: "As the chairman I have not received any formal communication or received any letter from the secretary."If someone is to resign, you resign through those who have appointed you."But if that's true and if we were to hear from him, we would respect his decision."A source said: "The vice-president all along was in good books with Marriot but no one knows what happened between the two."He has been telling everyone who cares to listen that he is not happy with the unprofessional way things are handled. And he said he has had enough because he wants to see transparency at the club."