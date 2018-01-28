Ndoro not worried by Pirates protest

Sports / Soccer

by SowetanLIVE

Ajax Cape Town striker Tendai Ndoro says he is unconcerned by Orlando Pirates' protest about his inclusion to play in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over the Buccaneers in the Absa Premiership.The Sea Robbers were protesting against a decision taken by the PSL's Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) to allow him to play for the Urban Warriors, despite a Fifa rule which states you cannot play for more than three clubs in one season.The Zimbabwe international played for Bucs at the start of the campaign before seeing playing time for Al Faisaly in Saudi Arabia's Professional League. After returning to South Africa to join the Urban Warriors, he has since made three appearances.Nonetheless, the 32-year-old is not worried about an appeal launched by the PSL against their own DRC's decision, nor Pirates' protest about the match in mid-week."There was an issue but now I'm happy to play football and that's why I'm here at Ajax. Football is now being played on the [boardroom] table rather than on the field," he told the SowetanLIVE website."We'll see what comes out but I guess I'm free. If I wasn't then I couldn't play. I don't want to talk too much about the rules except to say I'm happy I'm playing."I didn't know it was under protest but even if I did I wouldn't get worried. They didn't tell me."