Bosso legends back Madinda

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS legends as well as former players have expressed their delight on the return of one of their own, Madinda Ndlovu as Bosso head coach.Cosmas "Tsano" Zulu, a man who once coached Ndlovu said he was glad to see the former winger back. Zulu, a former Bosso player himself coached Ndlovu until 1989 when he went to Germany. He called upon Bosso fans to back the new coach and desist from boycotting matches whenever the team loses because boycotting fixtures is not Highlanders culture."To me personally I cherish that the boys I coached are now coaches. I am so happy to see Madinda now taking charge of the team. I would like to urge all the supporters to back Madinda. When the team loses, the fans should still come in their numbers the following week,'' Zulu said.On what the fans could expect this season, Zulu said he could not speak since he has not seen the boys in action and he can only give his views once the boys take to the field."I haven't seen them play, I can't comment until I have seen them play. The most important thing is to give him (Madinda) all the support to do well,'' Zulu said.Former Highlanders defender, Douglas "British" Mloyi welcomed Ndlovu's return to the club, stating that it defied logic for Bosso to hire foreign coaches when they could engage one of the ex-players."It's a good thing, he is the right person because it doesn't make sense for us to be hiring foreign coaches when one of us can do the job, where do they want us to go," said Mloyi.What excites Mloyi is that Ndlovu has asked former Highlanders teammates to help him with scouting for players they feel are good enough to make it at Bosso."He has asked us as former players to assist him scout for players. He is still building a team. I understand what he is trying to do, he might be lucky and things can work for him this season. We are fully behind him, most of us don't have Caf A, most of the local coaches have Caf B. We are trying to make sure that other former players get these qualifications,'' Mloyi said.Another Bosso legend, Rahman Gumbo expressed his full backing to Ndlovu and declared his willingness to assist him whenever he needs suggestions. Gumbo was Ndlovu's assistant at Bosso, prior to taking over and going on to win two championships in 1998/99 and 2000."I have worked with him before and I am fully behind him, he is a professional, whenever he needs advice I am there to give him. He has to rebuild the brand we worked so hard to build. He is one of us, we have no choice but to support him, if one of us is chosen we have to support him 100 percent,'' said Gumbo.Meanwhile, Premier Soccer League legends, made up of five former Highlanders players beat Black Rhinos greats 2-0 at Rufaro Stadium 2-0. The PSL legends were coached by Zimbabwe Warriors coach Sunday Chidzambwa, former Bosso player Amini Soma-Phiri and Dynamos stalwart Moses Chunga.The match was in honour of former Rhinos chairman Engelbert Rugeje who was recently appointed Zanu-PF political commissar.