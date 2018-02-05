Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Military factor and Bosso voter apathy fears

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS' chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube has allayed fears of voter apathy threatening the club's AGMs and polls' credibility.

Only 180 members turned up to cast their vote at Bosso's elective congress held at the clubhouse on Sunday.

The congress confirmed retired Colonel Kenneth Mhlophe as the new Highlanders' chairman for a three-year term, with Israel Moyo as secretary-general and Wisdom Mabhena as a committee member.

This was the lowest turnout of the past four elections despite drawing members from Harare, South Africa, Victoria Falls, Beitbridge, Plumtree, Gwanda and other parts of the country.

In 2015, when Peter Dube retained his chairmanship unopposed, 215 bona fide Bosso members cast their votes. There were 350 members at the 2012 elections, which first ushered in Dube and 268 turned up for the 2009 elections, which saw Themba Ndlela winning the chairmanship.

Bosso CEO Dube heaped praise on club members that cast their vote, saying there were many factors to the low turnouts.

"Even when we were winning the four championships in a row at the turn of the millennium, we didn't form a quorum. This is not to say it's right, but you have to understand that in reality, attending the annual general meeting as well as an elective congress is voluntary," said Dube.

"We continue to hold the meetings with those few Highlanders' members so that the business of the club is not restricted by those who don't attend the meetings. One thing to also look at is that some of the Highlanders members might be outside the country while others might be having pressing matters to attend to.

"Resolutions and policies that have kept this great institution, arguably one of the best administered in land, have been formulated by the few members who take their precious time to attend meetings. Calling for any meeting is done accordingly by advertising in the media as per our constitution and it is the duty of every member to attend.

"What you have to note is that there is no constitutional provision which states that once a member misses a certain number of meetings he or she ceases to be a member. We can't force people to take responsibility, we can only encourage members to attend meetings and participate in Highlanders' business," Dube said.

On Sunday, Moyo polled 104 votes to emerge as the new club secretary-general, with his challengers Nkululeko Ndlovu and Siphatho Ncube getting 15 and 60 votes respectively. There was one spoiled vote.

Voting was done under a peaceful atmosphere and voters accepted the results.

Mabhena beat former committee member Charles "Six-One" Moyo, Silandulo Sam Sibanda and Peacot Hadebe.

Mabhena won the committee member's seat after getting 87 votes, while Moyo polled 18, Hadebe (35) and Sibanda (39).

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Bosso, #Vote, #Apathy

Comments

Thorn grove house for sale

Irrigation services

4pierce elephant sofas

Plot available to rent

Greenhouses and plastic

Riverside 5 acres plot

3bedroomed walled and gated 400 square meter stand nketa 8

Pumula south 4beds $27 000


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe, foreign investor pen lithium deal

2 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Suspicions over dodgy diaspora partners in NRZ deal

2 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Man in court for touching neighbour's privates

3 hrs ago | 2307 Views

Africa's 'smarter' coup d'etats expose AU's shortfalls and incompetence - setting dangerous precedence

3 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Looking forward to my Gukurahundi exoneration, Cdes

3 hrs ago | 1169 Views

Day 2: Mining Indaba - Zimbabwe vs other African countries (Photos)

3 hrs ago | 818 Views

Unlicensed doctor 'infects 40 people' with HIV

4 hrs ago | 2827 Views

Zim preacher takes India by storm

4 hrs ago | 1473 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane blows two tyres

4 hrs ago | 2015 Views

Mnangagwa asked to ratify Human Rights Court

4 hrs ago | 420 Views

Dept of Immigration moves to new HQ

4 hrs ago | 863 Views

'Mnagangwa supporters who attacked Mujuru not fit for bail'

4 hrs ago | 961 Views

Mliswa, Mutsvangwa fight over Norton seat

4 hrs ago | 1477 Views

Tsvangirai 'critically ill' in South Africa

4 hrs ago | 1781 Views

Con-Court challenge over devolution

4 hrs ago | 515 Views

HCC, Higher Education ministry in debt row

4 hrs ago | 223 Views

Online gambling on the rise and getting safer

4 hrs ago | 232 Views

Occupational Health Service Centre opened in Kadoma

6 hrs ago | 629 Views

Tsvangiari is in a state that people don't want- analyst

6 hrs ago | 3121 Views

MDC-T leaders destroying the party through fake love for Tsvangirai - analyst

6 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Magwegwe triple murder a sign soldiers are still out of barracks - MDC official

6 hrs ago | 2370 Views

Man dies at Mine owned by Insiza RDC Finance director

7 hrs ago | 1011 Views

BREAKING: Tsvangirai critical

8 hrs ago | 14019 Views

Zacc hunts for Mzembi

8 hrs ago | 2627 Views

Vendors storm court

8 hrs ago | 1709 Views

MDC Alliance leaders in crisis meeting

8 hrs ago | 2059 Views

War vets urged to campaign for Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 727 Views

Mnangagwa fires 17 top CIOs over Mujuru, Mugabe meeting

8 hrs ago | 5399 Views

Ndebele kingship circus continues

8 hrs ago | 790 Views

Tsvangirai's $80k lawsuit hearing on tomorrow

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mnangagwa's wife emulates Mphoko, donates 3 000 chicks

8 hrs ago | 647 Views

Mum flees undressed from ‘rapist' son

8 hrs ago | 1757 Views

Exam cheats withdraw case against Zimsec

8 hrs ago | 670 Views

Kirsty lands top IOC post

8 hrs ago | 500 Views

'Mnangagwa has no chance against MDC Alliance'

8 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Zesa says it won't pay salary arrears

8 hrs ago | 730 Views

Mugabe must focus on writing memoirs

8 hrs ago | 539 Views

Harare City bosses in court for $32m scam

8 hrs ago | 514 Views

'Mugabe's fast-track land reform a great mistake'

8 hrs ago | 753 Views

Mnangagwa embraces civil society

8 hrs ago | 361 Views

Irene Zindi faces ZACC probe

8 hrs ago | 441 Views

Dark Fibre to invest $60 million

8 hrs ago | 386 Views

Zec commissioner locked in house wrangle with widow

8 hrs ago | 440 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Mashonaland Central

8 hrs ago | 418 Views

Family demands $12,000 for soldier shooting victims' funeral expenses

8 hrs ago | 800 Views

MDC-T could be on the verge of collapse

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

VID to stop issuing drivers' licences?

8 hrs ago | 3436 Views

Kwese TV snubs PSL television rights

8 hrs ago | 596 Views

'Mujuru, G40 coalition sign of desperation'

9 hrs ago | 382 Views

Free, fair elections a must, says General Moyo

9 hrs ago | 537 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days