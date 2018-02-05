Zhuwawu still in SA

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

CAPS United striker John Zhuwawu is still in South Africa for an assessment with Maritzburg United despite failing to make a deadline move.Zhuwawu had been targeted as replacement for Warriors striker Evans Rusike but the deal was not completed despite the player having already travelled to South Africa.CAPS United chief executive Cuthbert Dube confirmed that no agreement had been reached despite the interest.A source close to the situation said there was still a chance the player could move in the long term."They are still assessing him to see if he is the quality that they need. Yes, they did not agree on something last minute but they are still interested," said an H-Metro source.