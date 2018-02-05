Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Mhofu appointment haunts Zifa

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
SUNDAY "Mhofu" Chidzambwa's service as the senior men's national team coach at a time when the country's football mother body is yelling about Fifa Club Licensing is exposing the football mother body's double standards and insincerity.

Chidzambwa does not have a Caf A coaching badge - the highest coaching qualification on the local market. Among many areas of concern, the Fifa Club Licensing system demands that coaches have requisite qualifications for the respective leagues their clubs are affiliated to.

In fact, no coach is now allowed to sit on a domestic Premiership football team technical dugout without a Caf A coaching licence. However, Zifa vice-president Omega Sibanda, who is heads the Zifa technical and development committee as well as the high performance committee, defended the idea to have Chidzambwa in charge of the country's flagship football team saying they considered his track record and past achievements.

"The Fifa Club Licensing System is meant for clubs not the national team. It is a different thing altogether when it comes to the national team. At the moment our attention is on clubs and not the national teams. Therefore, the issue of Sunday Chidzambwa does not fall under the same bracket as that of Premier Soccer League coaches. He is our national team coach because of his track record and past achievements," said Sibanda.

Thus, questions have arisen over the sincerity and impartiality of Zifa when it comes to qualifications of coaches as espoused in the Fifa Club Licensing System.

Neutrals continue asking the logic behind asking top flight league teams to hire coaches with a Caf A coaching qualification while the national team coach – the nation's flagship football team – is being coached by a less qualified coach. Those singing from that hymn are questioning the logic behind having players in the Premiership being trained and instructed by qualified coaches only to be dumped into the hands of less qualified personnel when they are called for national duty.

They also find it illogical for coaches who are in charge of Premiership clubs to be asked to have a Caf A coaching qualification while the same coaches aspire to be a national team coach – a post currently being held by someone less qualified than them. Chidzambwa, who told our sister paper The Herald this week that he will he heading for an attachment with a high profile club overseas, last had a coaching course way back in November 1986 when he went to Brazil for a three-week high-level course.

In fact, Chidzamba first went for a coaching course in Brazil in February 1985 with the late former Dynamos and CAPS United coach Obediah "Wasu" Sarupinda before returning to the South American country for a similar mission in November 1986. Since then the veteran gaffer has been practicing locally and winning accolades with clubs such as Dynamos as well as the senior national team. Ironically, Zifa board member for competitions Piraishe Mabhena this week told Post Sport that the association will get tougher on Club Licensing this year.

"Enforcement of Club Licensing System will be tougher this year since we want to run the game in a professional manner. We want to get into the culture of doing things the right way.

"In fact, we will have an all stakeholders indaba before the season start on Club Licensing. We had scheduled it for December then postponed to January but financial constraints have hindered us from having the indaba held.

"I cannot comment on the issue of national team coaches' qualifications since there is an office that directly deals with that. What I know is that the issue of coaches' qualifications is a serious matter that is also covered in the Club Licensing System," said the former Zifa Eastern Region leader.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - manicapost
More on: #Mhofu, #Zifa, #Coach

Comments

2 roomed house for sale

For sale is town house

2 bedroom cottage to let

Speakers on sale

Pumula south 4rmd $20 000

Brick moulding machine on sale

Accommodation

Kensington sofa for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chihuri attempted to arrest Chiwenga before Zimbabwe coup

11 mins ago | 81 Views

Tsvangirai's son exposes military projects

18 mins ago | 348 Views

WATCH: ZBC reporter tells interviewee what to say on camera

32 mins ago | 288 Views

Kasukuwere's brother faces jail

35 mins ago | 361 Views

Tenant steals landlord

41 mins ago | 349 Views

Mnangagwa must enforce stringent austerity measures

47 mins ago | 124 Views

UK hands Zimbabwe US$30m towards resilience building fund

2 hrs ago | 1024 Views

MDC will only rule when two Sundays meet

2 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Lacoste FDI sensationalism retrogressive

2 hrs ago | 756 Views

Chamisa addresses Zvimba

3 hrs ago | 2462 Views

SA based Zim artist sets Joburg alight

3 hrs ago | 823 Views

Lies and deceit brought many to the UK

3 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Zimbabwe security forces tension reach boiling point

3 hrs ago | 6468 Views

Britain, EU divided over Zimbabwe funding

3 hrs ago | 2120 Views

Zimbabwe military chief orders high alert

3 hrs ago | 4151 Views

Poor rains, fall armyworm leaves Southern Africa vulnerable

3 hrs ago | 232 Views

Zimbabweans should brace for more coups

4 hrs ago | 1343 Views

Makandiwa, wife deny false prophecy charge

4 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Power struggles 'ravage' ailing Tsvangirai's MDC party

6 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Mandiwanzira speaks on Telecel deal

7 hrs ago | 1413 Views

DIDG to deliver 13 locomotives, 200 wagons

7 hrs ago | 2085 Views

How the 2018 polls will be lost or won

7 hrs ago | 1686 Views

Mnangagwa's lease somersault not enough

7 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Struggle on my beloved country

7 hrs ago | 550 Views

Freedom is important

7 hrs ago | 901 Views

Mnangagwa mocks mooted G40 party

7 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Zimbabwe police in another major shake-up

7 hrs ago | 2948 Views

Tsvangirai's wife barred from seeing him

8 hrs ago | 9508 Views

Strive Masiyiwa to return home?

8 hrs ago | 4674 Views

Mnangagwa sued over truth commission

8 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Kombi wars rock Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 2372 Views

Zimbabwe: The shifting sands of MDC Politics

8 hrs ago | 569 Views

'MDC-T on verge of another split'

8 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Price of diesel 50 to drop

8 hrs ago | 874 Views

MDC-T circus reaches crescendo

8 hrs ago | 695 Views

Mzembi sues Mnangagwa ally for $10 million

8 hrs ago | 836 Views

Mnangagwa to visit Ian Khama

8 hrs ago | 758 Views

Police case filed against Chiyangwa

8 hrs ago | 828 Views

Mandiwanzira denies he is corrupt

8 hrs ago | 472 Views

Why Africa deserves the sh*thole tag - part 2

8 hrs ago | 283 Views

Measures to resuscitate tourism to be introduced

8 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zimbabwe Genocide Commission suspends consultations

8 hrs ago | 321 Views

MDC-T heads for implosion

8 hrs ago | 288 Views

Makandiwa didn't invent tithes, offerings

8 hrs ago | 818 Views

Mnangagwa heads for Midlands rally

8 hrs ago | 421 Views

Madinda wants a striker

8 hrs ago | 631 Views

Life in jail for 4 sisters killer

8 hrs ago | 478 Views

3 Zanu-PF candidates fight over Chikomba seat

8 hrs ago | 500 Views

World's leading digital firms keen to invest in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

Zanu belligerence, USA vs North Korea and the final Third World War

8 hrs ago | 372 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days