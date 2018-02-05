Dinyero appointed head coach at Green Fuel

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

ZIFA eastern region new comers Green Fuel have appointed the 1989 Soccer Star of the Year Masimba Dinyero as the club's head coach. Green Fuel FC is owned by Green Fuel Private Limited, an ethanol producing company based in Chisumbanje. The club spokesperson Paul Gugushu confirmed the latest development adding that they are ready for the 2018 season."We are ready to play division one football this season. We are very ready. We will use the players that took us to division one but we will add on one or two experienced players. We started conducting trials yesterday (Thursday) and we will end today."To show that we are very serious, we have signed a highly qualified coach Masimba Dinyero as our head coach. We hope his experiences will add value to our team. We are looking forward to a good season and we hope to finish on a respective position," said Gugushu.Dinyero who was relieved off his duties as Mutare City Rovers in April 2017 before he even sat on the bench for a single eastern region division one league match once coached Hartley Academy, FC Platinum and Dynamos. Green Fuel FC finished on top of the Chipinge District League and went for play-offs where they clashed with Midway and Hideout, both from Rusape.They were in Group A. Green Fuel won all their games and finished on top. Group B had Ratings, La Sakubva and Clearwater. Ratings were the group winners and played against Green Fuel in the finals. Green Fuel won the promotional ticket via a penalty shoot-out after a nil-all stalemate. They beat Ratings 3-1.