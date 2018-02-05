Latest News Editor's Choice


SuperSport 'bidding' for PSL rights

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
SUPERSPORT is reportedly among bidders interested in going into a Media Audio - Visual Broadcasting Rights deal for the airing of Castle Lager Premiership games whose 2018 season kicks off on 10 March.

The deadline for the tender submission was last Wednesday - 7 February.

The leading broadcaster made history in 2012 by bringing domestic football to the television after a remarkable marriage with the Premier Soccer League.

Now SuperSport wants another dance with the domestic league and continue a six-year alliance that officially ended in December last year.

The bidding war to screen local games is minus one competitor after Econet Media's Kwese TV distanced themselves from the PSL television rights bidding tussle.

"SuperSport submitted their bid after the PSL opened the floor for bidders to submit their tenders in a transparent way that brings more benefits to the domestic game.

"It's up to the league executive to make a decision and award the tender to the broadcaster whose package will be beneficial to the local game and especially the teams in terms of how much they receive from the deal," a source explained to B-Metro Sport.

PSL sponsors – Delta Beverages – welcomed a bidding process for the broadcast of domestic football matches.

"Any sponsor dreams of amplification of their property through earned media. We welcome the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League leadership's decision to put to open tender the media rights to the league's matches.

"We have seen new entrants in the television broadcasting sector as well as live radio streaming," said marketing director Maxen Karombo.

There has been concern that clubs received peanuts from the initial SuperSport deal that saw each club cashing in $22 000 annually.

"I'm not at liberty to disclose the names of broadcasters who submitted their bids or even comment on the process but an announcement will be made at the right time," said PSL media liaison officer Kudzai Bare.

A Switzerland company – Infront Sports and Media – have also been linked to the PSL television rights after the firm reportedly approached Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa with an interest to secure the deal.

No comment could be obtained from the SuperSport offices in Johannesburg.

Source - bmetro
More on: #SuperSport, #PSL, #Rights

