Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Fans to see new look Highlanders in action

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS fans have a great opportunity to see the team that their technical manager Madinda Ndlovu is building for the 2018 season when Bosso clash with newly promoted Nichrut in a friendly match at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.

Bosso have been gearing up for the upcoming season since last month and have started to focus on playing matches so as to gauge their strength ahead of the start of the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League next month.

Last Thursday, Highlanders beat Division One side, Talen Vision 1-0 in a practice match played at Barbourfields Stadium outside fields. Gabriel Nyoni scored the solitary goal for Bosso. Ndlovu indicated that he was not really concerned who their opponents are, as long as they can give his boys competition.

"I am not worried who we play, whether it's a rugby team which can kick the ball, fine with me, I just need opponents, that's it, so whoever comes to play against us, whoever the offices agrees we will play them," said Ndlovu.

The Highlanders legend has spoken highly of what he is putting together. While expressing his satisfaction with the team he has assembled, Ndlovu's only concern is the presence of a proven striker at Bosso. Chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said they have advised the technical team to recommend the striker who will sign as long as that player is affordable to the club.

Bosso next Sunday take on Chicken Inn in the semifinals of the Zimbabwe National Army Commander's Charities Shield at Barbourfields with the winner to meet Dynamos or Caps United in the final on 25 March.

Some of the new players that Bosso should parade this afternoon are former Zimbabwe Under-20 captain Patrick Musaka, Nigel Makumbe, Maclive Phiri and Munyaradzi Chitambwe. A number of players have been promoted from Bosso 90 and have an opportunity to get the Highlanders fans talking.

Nichrut coach, John Nyikadzino said they were still in negotiations with some players they are targeting in their maiden dance in the PSL. The former Chapungu coach can count on the experience of Asani Nhongo and David Boriwondo.

Nichrut, a team based in Shurugwi, won promotion into the PSL after they came out tops in the Zifa Central Region Division One League in 2017. The team is owned by a local businessman.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
More on: #Madinda, #Bosso, #Fans

Comments

3-4 bedroom house secure

Crane trucks for hire.

Water borehole surveying made easy

Student accommodation

I.c.t courses & chinese lessons

Accommodation


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zororo Makamba bounces back with a Point of View

1 hr ago | 248 Views

Zanu-PF thug collects BVR serial numbers from voters

2 hrs ago | 529 Views

Cop up for attempted murder

2 hrs ago | 787 Views

This New Curriculum may overlook adult erudition

2 hrs ago | 366 Views

Tsvangirai goes on hunger strike

5 hrs ago | 5162 Views

Chamisa, Mudzuri battle escalates

5 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Mnangagwa won't return land to Zimbabwe white farmers

6 hrs ago | 1458 Views

Mnangagwa deploy police to Tsvangirai's house

6 hrs ago | 4032 Views

'Mnangagwa's Peace and Reconciliation Commission Flawed'

6 hrs ago | 570 Views

New twist to Negomo chieftainship wrangle

6 hrs ago | 616 Views

Outrage over Zimsec scandal

6 hrs ago | 920 Views

The Facts about the Cape Town Meeting

6 hrs ago | 899 Views

Mapeza to decide on Bosso target

6 hrs ago | 471 Views

Mnangagwa sheds tears at rally

6 hrs ago | 1603 Views

MDC-T calls for candidates outside alliance partners

6 hrs ago | 426 Views

Multi-million company to launch nine companies in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1016 Views

NRZ back on the rails

6 hrs ago | 643 Views

Gift Banda asks not to pay rates

6 hrs ago | 298 Views

High Court to sit over exam resit

6 hrs ago | 430 Views

Mayor walks out of council meeting

6 hrs ago | 326 Views

Chisora offered £80K to fight Joyce

7 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mining investment indaba on

7 hrs ago | 130 Views

Industry sees economy surpassing growth targets

7 hrs ago | 87 Views

Can the NPRC overcome a legacy of failure?

7 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mnangagwa wins genocide commision court challenge

7 hrs ago | 407 Views

We have nothing to hide, claims Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 234 Views

Investors smile on Zimbabwe?

7 hrs ago | 434 Views

Tuku, Mukanya rivalry renewed

7 hrs ago | 317 Views

Tsvangirai family: Fighting for a living man's estate

7 hrs ago | 195 Views

Parents expect heads to roll

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

'Officials looted Chiadzwa diamonds'

7 hrs ago | 199 Views

Dangote revives interest in Zimbabwe?

7 hrs ago | 238 Views

Zim film premiere on Zambezi Magic

7 hrs ago | 61 Views

Zimra threatens to wield axe

7 hrs ago | 196 Views

Big Time boss arrested for fraud, fake tax invoices

7 hrs ago | 491 Views

First consignment of NRZ wagons arrives

7 hrs ago | 373 Views

Babongile Sikhonjwa faces jail over debt

7 hrs ago | 220 Views

Chiyangwa warned

7 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Movement for Democratic Confusion'

7 hrs ago | 189 Views

Mudzuri, Chamisa speak on battle for MDC-T top post

7 hrs ago | 233 Views

Let us breathe back life to Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 177 Views

Dynamos test for DeMbare

7 hrs ago | 190 Views

Violence fears as MDC-T wars escalate

7 hrs ago | 117 Views

EU, UN to observe Zimbabwe polls

7 hrs ago | 207 Views

Khama Billiat fires agent

7 hrs ago | 338 Views

'Mangudya failed to put cap on RTGS balances'

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Man divorces wife for being educated

7 hrs ago | 483 Views

Lax systems cost Zimsec reputation, credibility

7 hrs ago | 98 Views

'Govt growth rate too optimistic'

7 hrs ago | 27 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days