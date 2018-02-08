Fans to see new look Highlanders in action

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS fans have a great opportunity to see the team that their technical manager Madinda Ndlovu is building for the 2018 season when Bosso clash with newly promoted Nichrut in a friendly match at Luveve Stadium this afternoon.Bosso have been gearing up for the upcoming season since last month and have started to focus on playing matches so as to gauge their strength ahead of the start of the 2018 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League next month.Last Thursday, Highlanders beat Division One side, Talen Vision 1-0 in a practice match played at Barbourfields Stadium outside fields. Gabriel Nyoni scored the solitary goal for Bosso. Ndlovu indicated that he was not really concerned who their opponents are, as long as they can give his boys competition."I am not worried who we play, whether it's a rugby team which can kick the ball, fine with me, I just need opponents, that's it, so whoever comes to play against us, whoever the offices agrees we will play them," said Ndlovu.The Highlanders legend has spoken highly of what he is putting together. While expressing his satisfaction with the team he has assembled, Ndlovu's only concern is the presence of a proven striker at Bosso. Chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube said they have advised the technical team to recommend the striker who will sign as long as that player is affordable to the club.Bosso next Sunday take on Chicken Inn in the semifinals of the Zimbabwe National Army Commander's Charities Shield at Barbourfields with the winner to meet Dynamos or Caps United in the final on 25 March.Some of the new players that Bosso should parade this afternoon are former Zimbabwe Under-20 captain Patrick Musaka, Nigel Makumbe, Maclive Phiri and Munyaradzi Chitambwe. A number of players have been promoted from Bosso 90 and have an opportunity to get the Highlanders fans talking.Nichrut coach, John Nyikadzino said they were still in negotiations with some players they are targeting in their maiden dance in the PSL. The former Chapungu coach can count on the experience of Asani Nhongo and David Boriwondo.Nichrut, a team based in Shurugwi, won promotion into the PSL after they came out tops in the Zifa Central Region Division One League in 2017. The team is owned by a local businessman.