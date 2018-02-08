Latest News Editor's Choice


Mapeza to decide on Bosso target

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
FC PLATINUM coach, Norman Mapeza will make a decision on whether to release Nigel Mukombe to Highlanders after his side's Confederation of African Champions League first leg assignment today.

Mukombe has been training with Bosso for two weeks. The 21-year-old is an attacking midfielder who can also play on the wing. He is a product of the Aces Academy in Harare.

Highlanders technical manager, Madinda Ndlovu last Thursday said they had signed most of the players he had invited to train with his team. He, however, gave indications that they had not yet tied down all the players, with one of them likely to be Makumbe.

Nhlanhla Dube, the Highlanders chief executive officer, acknowledged that Makumbe is an FC Platinum player and indicated that they were in negotiations with the Zvishavane based side. Makumbe is one of new players that seem to have excited Ndlovu and could be a star player at Highlanders if FC Platinum release him.

FC Platinum secretary general Benson Virimai said they are negotiating with Highlanders.

"They have approached us and discussions are on going regarding loan conditions," he said.

Source - zimpapers

