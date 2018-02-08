Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

NetOne to unveil sponsorship

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
GIANT mobile telecommunications company NetOne are expected to end the speculation related to their football partnership with the country's Big Three football clubs when they unveil their landmark million-dollar sponsorship package in Harare today.

The deal is set to benefit Dynamos, Highlanders and Caps United.

According to the invitation letter, which was signed by NetOne chief executive Brian Mutandiro, the launch is at Zimbali Gardens in Greendale.

The coaches of the three clubs as well as club executive members are expected to attend.

The NetOne marketing team, which has been working around the clock knitting the sweet package, was in China last month sourcing the playing kits for the three giants.

Despite the reluctance by the officials involved due to the non-disclosure agreements they signed, Dynamos, Highlanders and Caps United players have been giving the biggest hint of the deal as they have been wearing T-shirts branded OneFusion since they began their pre-season training sessions.

Although the finer details of the package are going to be disclosed this afternoon, it is believed that the clubs are likely to get monthly salaries for their players and coaches for a period of one year.

The clubs have already received payments for their players and coaches' January salaries.

Each of the giants are set to get $350 000.

The clubs will also receive substantial amounts to sign players so that they remain competitive as they battle against other financially-stable clubs like FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum.

For Dynamos and Highlanders, the deal comes as a huge boost at a time their seven-year partnership with BancABC had just ended.

Caps United have been bankrolled by the club president Farai Jere.

NetOne have been involved in the game for the past 15 years.

Previously, the company has sponsored Caps United through the Easycall brand.

They have also unveiled funds for tournaments such as the NetOne One Wallet Cup.

NetOne have also partnered the national team, the Warriors, and last year handed over a substantial amount of money to Zifa ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon.

But the deal with Dynamos, Highlanders and Caps United is the big one and many believe it could change the face of the domestic Premiership.

Interestingly, the three clubs sponsored by  NetOne are in action this weekend in the ZNA Charities Shield tournament in Harare and Bulawayo.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
More on: #NetOne, #PSL, #Bosso

Comments

Eagle gardens wedding venue promotion!!!

Ford transit van for sale

3pierce couches

4 bed roomed house pumula south

For sale is toyota corolla

Available is a room to rent

4 bed roomed house pumula south

3 in 1 combo on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe opposition party appoints white VP

9 mins ago | 112 Views

Zinara's 'snow' graders attract Parly scorn

12 mins ago | 21 Views

Soldier shoots wife over infidelity

20 mins ago | 192 Views

Mnangagwa promotes Zimondi

1 hr ago | 1451 Views

BREAKING: No re-write of English Paper 2

1 hr ago | 3407 Views

Electing military backed leader detrimental to the nation - political scientist

2 hrs ago | 666 Views

PICTURES: Horrors of the new Zimbabwe school curriculum

2 hrs ago | 2177 Views

Mnangagwa not as feared as Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2254 Views

Moyo disowns Khupe?

3 hrs ago | 2564 Views

Bulawayo town clerk dares police

3 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Zapu, Zanu-PF clash over voter slips

3 hrs ago | 668 Views

Eddie Cross has failed, says rival

3 hrs ago | 730 Views

Sibanda tears into Thokozani Khupe

3 hrs ago | 1969 Views

Southern Africa Methodist University should be opened now Mr President!

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

Suspect nabbed after breaking out of police cells

4 hrs ago | 905 Views

Zimbabwe is being betrayed by the MDC - The opposition must think outside the box

4 hrs ago | 1091 Views

MDC squabbles risk derailing the democratic struggle

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Empower Bank must benefit all Zimbabwean youths, not a chosen few

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

WATCH: Chinotimba goes to Dubai

6 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Safeguard responds to increased number of break-ins in Harare

6 hrs ago | 1084 Views

Zuma face arrest today

7 hrs ago | 5128 Views

Veteran miners stempede for Zimbabwe comeback

7 hrs ago | 2163 Views

Churches warn MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 1897 Views

UK to deport 2,500 Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 3450 Views

Jonathan Moyo's STEM route abandoned

8 hrs ago | 2333 Views

ZIMRA and SMEs meeting in Filabusi

8 hrs ago | 522 Views

24% increase in human rights violations

8 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mantra of peaceful elections remains a pipe dream as violence rears ugly head

8 hrs ago | 387 Views

Lacoste, G40 tensions escalating in rural communities

8 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Mnangagwa urged to act as promised on corrupt officials

8 hrs ago | 1436 Views

Eric Knight hails Mnangagwa govt

8 hrs ago | 2112 Views

Zimbabweans enjoying SA's 'Asante sana moment'

8 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Falsehoods deliberately peddled about SA meeting, says Moyo

8 hrs ago | 867 Views

Mnangagwa told to 'bite the bullet'

8 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Obert Mpofu probed over missing $15 billion?

8 hrs ago | 2634 Views

Zimra won't write-off the $3.9bn owed by companies and councils

9 hrs ago | 644 Views

Ingwebu requires $100m war chest

9 hrs ago | 478 Views

Ex-Air Zimbabwe CEO sues for $42 000 terminal benefits

9 hrs ago | 616 Views

Graft charges against Mzembi politically motivated?

9 hrs ago | 380 Views

Govt to punish double-dipping

9 hrs ago | 763 Views

Mnangagwa to step down if he loses election

9 hrs ago | 1726 Views

MDC-T meets over Tsvangirai successor

9 hrs ago | 1449 Views

MDC-T recalls Manyenyeni

9 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Matabeleland Genocide (1980-1987 And Beyond) - Zanu-PF's agenda in the region pt2

9 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Pastor 'defrauded' by ex-schoolmate's hubby

9 hrs ago | 894 Views

Murder victim's body stuck in hospital mortuary

9 hrs ago | 1230 Views

'MDC-T collapse recipe for democracy disaster'

9 hrs ago | 201 Views

Businessman loses $7 600, pistol to burglars

9 hrs ago | 430 Views

Cheating married man in HIV+ maid 'murder'

9 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Mr President charity begin's at home - NPP

9 hrs ago | 473 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days