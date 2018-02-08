NetOne to unveil sponsorship

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

GIANT mobile telecommunications company NetOne are expected to end the speculation related to their football partnership with the country's Big Three football clubs when they unveil their landmark million-dollar sponsorship package in Harare today.The deal is set to benefit Dynamos, Highlanders and Caps United.According to the invitation letter, which was signed by NetOne chief executive Brian Mutandiro, the launch is at Zimbali Gardens in Greendale.The coaches of the three clubs as well as club executive members are expected to attend.The NetOne marketing team, which has been working around the clock knitting the sweet package, was in China last month sourcing the playing kits for the three giants.Despite the reluctance by the officials involved due to the non-disclosure agreements they signed, Dynamos, Highlanders and Caps United players have been giving the biggest hint of the deal as they have been wearing T-shirts branded OneFusion since they began their pre-season training sessions.Although the finer details of the package are going to be disclosed this afternoon, it is believed that the clubs are likely to get monthly salaries for their players and coaches for a period of one year.The clubs have already received payments for their players and coaches' January salaries.Each of the giants are set to get $350 000.The clubs will also receive substantial amounts to sign players so that they remain competitive as they battle against other financially-stable clubs like FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum.For Dynamos and Highlanders, the deal comes as a huge boost at a time their seven-year partnership with BancABC had just ended.Caps United have been bankrolled by the club president Farai Jere.NetOne have been involved in the game for the past 15 years.Previously, the company has sponsored Caps United through the Easycall brand.They have also unveiled funds for tournaments such as the NetOne One Wallet Cup.NetOne have also partnered the national team, the Warriors, and last year handed over a substantial amount of money to Zifa ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Gabon.But the deal with Dynamos, Highlanders and Caps United is the big one and many believe it could change the face of the domestic Premiership.Interestingly, the three clubs sponsored by NetOne are in action this weekend in the ZNA Charities Shield tournament in Harare and Bulawayo.