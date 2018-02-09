Highlanders in no rush to spend

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

THE $350 000 NetOne sponsorship deal is in the bag but Highlanders will not be tempted to alter their preferred rebuilding exercise from the junior structures and dip into the market.New technical manager Madinda Ndlovu is currently building a squad of young players from the club's junior structures — developmental side Bosso90 and the Under-18s.The club got a timely shot in the arm when telecommunications company NetOne poured $350 000 in Highlanders' coffers.Part of the money will be used to pay players and coaches' salaries."The rallying point in my manifesto during the campaign period was that the club must revert to its golden days of promoting players from the junior structures into the senior and avoid going into the market at the start of each season."I'm glad that coach Madinda Ndlovu shares the same philosophy and as an executive we will support him rebuild a team of youngsters. The NetOne sponsorship is a welcome deal but it doesn't mean we will be going into the market right away and start buying players," said Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe.The NetOne sponsorship package is a one year deal that the company has promised to renew if satisfied that the partnership is beneficial to both parties.Caps United and Dynamos also got similar packages.Bosso are also in line to score another mega deal, a $1 million sponsorship agreement with Big Time Strategic Group (BTSG).The company was founded in 2000 by Justice Maphosa, a South Africa-based Zimbabwean businessman, and is spreading its wings to Zimbabwe and views Highlanders as an avenue to increase visibility in the country.