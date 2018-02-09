Latest News Editor's Choice


Dembare, CAPS match moved

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago
CAPS United have welcomed the decision to move their Commander Zimbabwe National Army Charities match against Dynamos to the National Sports Stadium after Rufaro failed the test to host Sunday's big match.

This came after both teams complained about having the match played at Rufaro, whose pitch is deemed dangerous because of the heavy rains the country is currently experiencing.

A number of analysts have been questioning the work done by the Harare City Council to give Rufaro a facelift last year, amid fears that most of the money did not go towards rehabilitating the stadium. The playing surface, for instance, is a mess and during the rainy season, it provides a danger to the players.

The two Harare giants clash in the semi-final of the annual Commander ZNA Charities match in the capital, while Highlanders and Chicken Inn will battle it out at Barbourfields.

Dynamos raised concerns about Rufaro after their players struggled on the uneven pitch during some friendly matches last Sunday.

CAPS United team manager Shakespear Chinogwenya yesterday welcomed the decision to move the match to the National Sports Stadium, saying player safety should never be compromised.

"We are happy with the move and as a team we always want to see teams playing on a good pitch and if the National Sports Stadium turf is the best then, we go for it.

"We need to play at the best venue and if those who experienced the Rufaro turf think it is not in good shape, then it's good to opt for the National Sports Stadium.

"There is poor drainage at Rufaro and that means the surface can be risky for players and we welcome the move," said Chinogwenya.

The ZNA announced yesterday they had shifted the big match.

"The venue for the Commander Zimbabwe National Army Charities Soccer Shield semi-final match between Dynamos FC and CAPS United FC, which was scheduled for Rufaro Stadium on February 18, has been moved to the National Sports Stadium on the same day,'' ZNA said in a statement.

"This change of venue has been necessitated by the waterlogging at Rufaro Stadium, which has been caused by the incessant rains in the capital in recent days.

"The Zimbabwe National Army regrets any inconvenience caused.

"The army takes this opportunity to inform the public that there will be shuttle buses to ferry soccer fans to the National Sports Stadium on Sunday for the match.

"Buses will start picking up fans as from 0830 hours from pick-up points at Copacabana terminus, Charge Office terminus, Town House and Fourth Street.

"In Bulawayo the venue remains unchanged at Barbourfields Stadium for the semi-final match between Highlanders FC and Chicken Inn FC.''



the herald
Most Popular In 7 Days