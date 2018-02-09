Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Mnangagwa son in law's $3.5 million offer to PSL

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
LOCAL company Dr Dish have dangled a $3.5 million bid to the domestic Premier Soccer League (PSL) to acquire the top-flight league's media visual broadcasting rights from this year, in a ground-breaking marriage which should initially run for a period of five years.

If Dr Dish's proposal is accepted by the PSL leadership, who ended their five-year partnership with SuperSport two months ago amid concerns by some of their constituency they were not getting full value for their product, the league will receive $750 000 every year for the rights.

Dr Dish is owned by Gerald Mlotshwa who is married to one Farai Mlotshwa (nee Mnangagwa.) Yes, he is married to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's daughter, Farai Mnangagwa.

However, Dr Dish's proposal leaves a window for a possible increase in the money which they will pour into PSL should the partnership prove to be a success story, with authoritative sources telling The Herald yesterday that the company submitted their bid before the February 7 deadline.

Dr Dish went into bed with Econet Media in a partnership in which Kwese TV made their entrance into the Zimbabwean market, but the deal between the two parties quickly went sour and they cut the ties that had bound them.

Recently, Ktulu Nominees (Pvt) Ltd, a Zimbabwean investment group representing the private family interests of prominent lawyer Gerald Mlotshwa, snapped 50 percent stake in Dr Dish with the lawyer, who is the founder of Titan Law firm which has been sponsoring Zimbabwean rugby, becoming the largest single shareholder in the company.

Dr Dish say they are in the process of recruiting installers for the roll out of a countrywide distribution network and they could be providing, at least, 40 entertainment channels, on their bouquet, which is likely to have about 110 channels, including the domestic Premiership.

''The leadership at Dr Dish believe interest in Zimbabwean football is very high throughout the country with thousands, if not millions, of people following what happens at our stadiums every weekend with religious interest,'' the sources said.

''They believe, if well-packaged, and with a lot of matches being covered, there is a market out there that has an appetite for content that is generated from the local Premier League and which a lot of people want to see on their televisions at home, in the bars or in the offices.

''Of course, the decision rests with the PSL leaders and let's see how it pans out but clearly this is far more money, which has been put on the table, than what the PSL were getting from their previous deal with SuperSport.''

No comment could be obtained late yesterday from either Dr Dish's chief executive Nyasha Muzavazi or the PSL whose chief executive Kenny Ndebele has maintained they will never discuss issues related to the tender they flighted for the media audio and visual broadcasting rights until the issue has been finalised.

Muzavazi announced recently that their transaction with Ktulu Nominees, which gave the later the single biggest chunk of shareholding in the company, would bring in the capital they need to launch their products and services related to satellite broadcasting in the country and across sub-Saharan Africa once they sort out the necessary regulatory requirements as demanded by the Broadcasting Services Act.

Winds of change appear to be blowing across the African landscape, in terms of these football media visual broadcasting rights, after the Ugandan football authorities plunged into unchartered territory recently by signing a deal with a rookie indigenous player to take over the rights for the game in that country.

The Ugandans looked beyond Azam Television, who have been the sole broadcaster of the country's Premier League and whose contract ends on May 31, to go into bed with new local players, Sports Broadcasting, in a four-year marriage.

The deal is worth $3m over four years and the Uganda Premier League will get $600 000 per season while the other money will be injected into the Big League ($80 000) and the Uganda Cup ($70 000).

The Azam Television deal, which was for three-and-half years, was worth $1.9 million.

Sports Broadcasting will be the fourth television entity, after GTV, SuperSport and Azam TV, to acquire the television rights to broadcast the Ugandan league when they take over from June this year.

With GTV being a British company, SuperSport based in South Africa and Azam TV being a Tanzanian firm, Sports Broadcasting will be the first Ugandan firm to enter into partnership with Ugandan football.

Azam TV are believed to have offered $2 million to extend their deal with the Ugandans but Sports Broadcasting upped their successful bid to $3 million.

The deal will see all the 240 Ugandan Premier League matches being broadcast, either as live or delayed, throughout the course of the season.

The company's executives, who have a Dutch partner, have promised to introduce a sports-only television channel in Uganda.

Sports Broadcasting is owned by Ugandan businessmen, Brutus Kagingo and Warren Namara, while Dennis Mbidde is the chief executive.

''It is anticipated that in the years to come, this innovation will change the way Ugandans view and consume not just football but Ugandan sport in general,'' the Federation of Uganda Football Association president Moses Magogo said.

"Using the lessons from the previous failed attempt to professionalise club football, FUFA has constructed solid governance for club football and enforced the club licensing.

"Combined with the education of the technical and administrative human resource, professionalism is being entrenched at all levels. This has given birth to commercialisation which will yield more resources for the betterment of our game. What we are witnessing today is a new dawn and the beginning of an avalanche of sponsors to football."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Dr_Dish, #Mnangagwa, #PSL

Comments

Bmw 525 for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

4 bedroomed house pumula south

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

Wedding ring on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Tsvangirai burial set for Buhera

2 hrs ago | 2745 Views

Adoption of Victoria Falls (SEZ) to boost tourism arrivals in marginalised Mat North

3 hrs ago | 570 Views

Tsvangirai supporters organise red Saturday in honour of him

3 hrs ago | 3999 Views

Zuma's demise

3 hrs ago | 2147 Views

Tsvangirai the legacy

4 hrs ago | 1241 Views

Mnangagwa to hold all-parties election indaba

5 hrs ago | 2200 Views

'Tsvangirai not a national hero'

5 hrs ago | 4583 Views

Jonathan Moyo mourns Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 5015 Views

Nurse in trouble over Tsvangirai photo

5 hrs ago | 10546 Views

Tsvangirai family still consulting on funeral arrangements

5 hrs ago | 2042 Views

Burying Tsvangirai at National Heroes acre will be a mockery

5 hrs ago | 3301 Views

USAid statement on the death of Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2246 Views

Ramaphosa send condolences to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Obert Mpofu cleared, he is not corrupt

6 hrs ago | 3862 Views

Chivayo braces for bruising wrangle

6 hrs ago | 1528 Views

How to avoid flawed elections in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 453 Views

Momentary celebrity cannot erase Zimbabweans' common sense

6 hrs ago | 564 Views

Sex with late uncle's wife torments man

7 hrs ago | 4292 Views

Coup over Tsvangirai succession

7 hrs ago | 3638 Views

Zinwa disconnect water to school over debt

7 hrs ago | 435 Views

Trust advocates for special instrument for victims of Gukurahundi

8 hrs ago | 438 Views

Clashes in Zanu PF prompt to rally ban

8 hrs ago | 1385 Views

Police boss calls for new work ethic

8 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Zanu PF thugs allegedly threaten to evict residents at Shishawasha Flats Mbare

8 hrs ago | 488 Views

Woman's skull crushed in bushy area murder

8 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Chamisa dressed down for 'shamelessly staging a coup'

8 hrs ago | 5524 Views

Mnangagwa challenges cops

8 hrs ago | 1676 Views

MDC-T declares Tsvangirai a 'people's hero'

8 hrs ago | 1138 Views

Mugabe refuses to leave Mazowe farm

8 hrs ago | 4029 Views

Chihuri, mistress in messy child support row

8 hrs ago | 4922 Views

Man fatally assaults father (71) for mocking him

8 hrs ago | 864 Views

Madinda not worried about the result

9 hrs ago | 641 Views

Man's suicide note instructs family to cremate his body

9 hrs ago | 1126 Views

'Give police chief chance to restore force's integrity'

9 hrs ago | 370 Views

Govt working on land audit to benefit everyone

9 hrs ago | 538 Views

Zimpapers to launch TV station

9 hrs ago | 500 Views

G40 associates purged from Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 983 Views

David Mkandawire back on streets

9 hrs ago | 953 Views

Bill to limit State entities CEOs' term to 10 years looms

9 hrs ago | 252 Views

Students mobilised to vote for Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 535 Views

Granny (101) commits suicide

9 hrs ago | 955 Views

'Mujuru alliance will not join MDC Alliance'

9 hrs ago | 504 Views

Zimbabwe to ban importation of second-hand vehicles

9 hrs ago | 3507 Views

Tsvangirai's death brings more chaos to MDC-T

9 hrs ago | 717 Views

Civil servants pay dates out

9 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Zanu-PF mourns Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 472 Views

Worshipper dies from panic attack after hearing gunshots

9 hrs ago | 606 Views

Woman divorces over-randy hubby

9 hrs ago | 876 Views

Hooker miscarries in client tussle

9 hrs ago | 697 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days