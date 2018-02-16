Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Dynamos players strike

by Staff Reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
DYNAMOS players have gone on strike demanding payment of their salaries and winning bonuses and there are fears that the club's technical team might be forced to field junior players in the Zimbabwe National Army Charities Shield semi-final clash against rivals Caps United set for the National Sports Stadium tomorrow.

The job action, according to sources at the club, started on Tuesday when senior players refused to take to the training field, to force the management to address their grievances.

Players are owed part of their salaries and winning bonuses from last season. Players who spoke to NewsDaySport yesterday said they agreed to report for pre-season, which began last month to prepare for the upcoming season after the executive promised to settle the outstanding fees.

Players claim that they have been receiving half salaries since January last year, and are owed over $2 500 each in winning bonuses.

Dynamos give their players $200 for winning a match, and $70 for a draw, on top of their salaries.

The Harare giants won 21 times and drew seven games on their way to a second-place finish last year.

"We have been getting half salaries since January last year. The whole year they kept promising us that they would settle the balances, but nothing has been done. We think this is the only way that can force them to act. We are owed winning bonuses for 14 matches," said a senior player in the squad.

"The new players are also complaining that they are not getting what they signed for. Most, if not all, of the players, who signed this year, haven't received their signing-on fees in full. We are not happy with the situation, and we will continue with the strike until this is addressed," another source said.

Club secretary-general, Webster Marechera confirmed the players' action, but said they were sorting the problem.

"The players are owed some monies from last season and their January salaries came a bit late. They started receiving them this week. As a result, some of the players refused to train, but others trained. We are in the process of engaging them to see how we can break the impasse so that we can field the best possible squad for the match at the weekend. They have their grievances, but we are doing our best to sort it out," he said.

Dynamos started struggling to pay their players after their premier sponsor, BancABC slashed their sponsorship at the start of last season.
The Harare giants reportedly used to receive $700 000 from the company a season towards the player's salaries, a figure which was cut by almost half last year.

Their situation is set to improve though after NetOne this week gave them a $350 000 sponsorship for this season, money which will go towards payment of player's salaries and other operational expenses.

With senior players and the reserve team refusing to train, coach Lloyd Mutasa and his technical team have been forced to train juniors and other players on trials, and there are fears that they will field a weakened team in the big Harare derby tomorrow.

Dynamos last year lost this match, used as a curtain raiser to the upcoming season, which is expected to kick-off on March 10, and their supporters were hoping to get one back at their fiercest rivals.

But as it stands, it looks like it's Caps United, who will go into the match with an upper hand and set to get the victory that comes with both a final spot in the competition against either Highlanders or Chicken Inn, and most importantly the bragging rights that are associated with this blockbuster encounter.

Reports earlier in the week suggested that Caps United players also refused to train to force the club to pay them outstanding salaries and winning bonuses, but it appears that has been sorted as they participated in their training session on Thursday.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - NewsDay

Comments

4 roomed house for sale

On sale is mazda rustler

I phones 6 on sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

First Lady foundation launch - Live Updates

7 hrs ago | 690 Views

Zifa mourn Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 1236 Views

O'Level results out next Friday

6 hrs ago | 1268 Views

Marist Brothers' bullies force victims to drink toilet water

6 hrs ago | 1659 Views

WATCH: Polish Man Goes Bananas For Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Big dead python at Zanu-PF official's gate

6 hrs ago | 7004 Views

Chiwenga to launch livestock programme

7 hrs ago | 1491 Views

MDC-T slates Chiwenga, praises Gen Sibanda

7 hrs ago | 3728 Views

Government solves foreign-based students' challenges

7 hrs ago | 380 Views

First Lady foundation launch - Live Updates

7 hrs ago | 690 Views

Students at teachers' colleges to learn 3 local languages

7 hrs ago | 1013 Views

Mugabe's close friend reveals he trained Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 4414 Views

All Zimbabwean refugees urged to return home

7 hrs ago | 2353 Views

Gwanda teen's dream comes true: To take to the skies

7 hrs ago | 853 Views

Mnangagwa govt charms United States govt

8 hrs ago | 930 Views

Chombo faces fresh charges

8 hrs ago | 1009 Views

The fall of MDC-T

17 hrs ago | 6417 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai, son of Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 1437 Views

UZ Vice Chancellor arrested over Grace Mugabe PhD

18 hrs ago | 5669 Views

The Deceitfulness of Wealth Sermon

19 hrs ago | 1549 Views

What's this fuss about our Khupe?

20 hrs ago | 7135 Views

Man rapes ex-girlfriend's teen daughter, offers her $0.50

20 hrs ago | 2432 Views

Valentine's day 'rapist' caught in the act

20 hrs ago | 3520 Views

How Oliver Mtukudzi sheltered a Zimbabwean refugee in downtown Harare

22 hrs ago | 1668 Views

LISTEN: Morgan Tsvangirai in his own words - But If My Death Causes

22 hrs ago | 11749 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai and the making of a national hero

22 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe fallout - Mugabe security further reduced

22 hrs ago | 4318 Views

Mudede sued over dual citizenship

22 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Gukurahundi victims want their voices heard

22 hrs ago | 454 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe fallout - Mugabe security further reduced

22 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Tsvangirai's death fuels MDC-T turmoil

22 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Zimbabwe to mortgage minerals for capital

22 hrs ago | 527 Views

The hypocrisy of Zanu-PF is utterly suffocating

23 hrs ago | 572 Views

Tsvangirai's death, political phonies and crocodile tears

23 hrs ago | 891 Views

Mnangagwa, army commanders tensions grow

23 hrs ago | 5512 Views

Khupe apologises

24 hrs ago | 11634 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days