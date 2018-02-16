Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Big dead python at Zanu-PF official's gate

by Simbarashe Sithole
6 hrs ago | Views
A big dead python has reportedly been seen at the gate of ZANU-PF councillor Vincent Murengwa's homestead in Mvurwi ward 28 on Friday morning.

Eye witnesses allege the python had beads around the mouth and was subsequently burnt by a local pastor.

"We saw a big dead python by Murengwa's gate; many were perplexed as to who placed it there hence a local pastor was summoned and he burnt it," revealed the source.

"This is nothing short of witchcraft to scare the Councillor since some residents are disgruntled over food aids and fertilisers which are being distributed through him."

However, when contacted for comment Murengwa could not deny or confirm instead he said this reporter should see him.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

4 bedroomed house pumula south

Mazda rf engine on sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

For sale is mark2 grande beans car

Oon sale are timberland shoes

Gncher vests on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

First Lady foundation launch - Live Updates

7 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zifa mourn Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 1216 Views

O'Level results out next Friday

6 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Marist Brothers' bullies force victims to drink toilet water

6 hrs ago | 1627 Views

WATCH: Polish Man Goes Bananas For Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 2247 Views

Dynamos players strike

6 hrs ago | 973 Views

Chiwenga to launch livestock programme

7 hrs ago | 1457 Views

MDC-T slates Chiwenga, praises Gen Sibanda

7 hrs ago | 3688 Views

Government solves foreign-based students' challenges

7 hrs ago | 374 Views

First Lady foundation launch - Live Updates

7 hrs ago | 683 Views

Students at teachers' colleges to learn 3 local languages

7 hrs ago | 1004 Views

Mugabe's close friend reveals he trained Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 4370 Views

All Zimbabwean refugees urged to return home

7 hrs ago | 2337 Views

Gwanda teen's dream comes true: To take to the skies

7 hrs ago | 845 Views

Mnangagwa govt charms United States govt

7 hrs ago | 920 Views

Chombo faces fresh charges

8 hrs ago | 1003 Views

The fall of MDC-T

17 hrs ago | 6387 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai, son of Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 1435 Views

UZ Vice Chancellor arrested over Grace Mugabe PhD

18 hrs ago | 5654 Views

The Deceitfulness of Wealth Sermon

19 hrs ago | 1545 Views

What's this fuss about our Khupe?

20 hrs ago | 7107 Views

Man rapes ex-girlfriend's teen daughter, offers her $0.50

20 hrs ago | 2431 Views

Valentine's day 'rapist' caught in the act

20 hrs ago | 3516 Views

How Oliver Mtukudzi sheltered a Zimbabwean refugee in downtown Harare

22 hrs ago | 1665 Views

LISTEN: Morgan Tsvangirai in his own words - But If My Death Causes

22 hrs ago | 11702 Views

Morgan Tsvangirai and the making of a national hero

22 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe fallout - Mugabe security further reduced

22 hrs ago | 4311 Views

Mudede sued over dual citizenship

22 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Gukurahundi victims want their voices heard

22 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe fallout - Mugabe security further reduced

22 hrs ago | 1691 Views

Tsvangirai's death fuels MDC-T turmoil

22 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Zimbabwe to mortgage minerals for capital

22 hrs ago | 524 Views

The hypocrisy of Zanu-PF is utterly suffocating

22 hrs ago | 572 Views

Tsvangirai's death, political phonies and crocodile tears

22 hrs ago | 889 Views

Mnangagwa, army commanders tensions grow

23 hrs ago | 5498 Views

Khupe apologises

24 hrs ago | 11610 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days