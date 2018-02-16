Latest News Editor's Choice


Chiyangwa's dream shattered

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
Zifa president Philip Chiyangwa's hopes of pushing the association's elections to 2020 were dealt a major blow after the Zifa Council adopted a propasal by Central Region Soccer League to have the polls in March. This happened at the ZIFA annual general meeting (AGM) held in Harare yesterday.

It's highly likely now that elections will be held before June, subject to approval by the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) and Fifa as espoused in the constitution.

A new electoral committee was put in place yesterday to come up with the road map for elections according to Article 25 of Zifa constitution and article 6 of the electoral code.

An amendment for the electoral committee to start work immediately was unanimously agreed and the committee begins to function as soon as Fifa approves.

Chiyangwa, who has been under fire lately over allegations of graft as well as abuse of power, misconduct and lack of good corporate governance, was seemingly determined to dodge elections this year after he declared last week that polls would be held in 2020 after he served his full four-year term.

His declaration came as a push back after the SRC through its acting director-general Joseph Muchechetere, wrote to Zifa directing them to hold elections next month.

Interestingly, Chiyangwa did not invite SRC to the AGM as required by the constitution.

Chiyangwa, elected into office on December 5, 2015, in the end stirred a potential constitutional crisis rubbishing the notion that his mandate was only to complete Cuthbert Dube's term which would have ended this year.

"We had a really good and productive meeting today and basically a proposal by the Central region through their chairman Stanley Chapeta, which suggested the electoral committee should start work immediately instead of the usual six months was adopted," said one of the councillors, who preferred anonymity.
"The electoral committee has to create a roadmap for the elections so that they can be held in the shortest possible time. But we could say the elections have been put on hold because the amendment will be sent to Fifa and once Fifa approves, then work begins."

The AGM also resolved to remove from the association Zifa Private Limited directors, who Chiyangwa had put without congress' approval such as Marshal Jonga and Beatrice Musavengane, among others.

The AGM also adopted the 2016 accounts and budget for 2018.

The AGM was initially pencilled for December, but members of the Zifa council proposed and agreed that a fresh notice would be circulated for the meeting to be held in February 2018.

While the congress members were out of time to have elections by March 31, it was resolved that all affiliates and executive committees whose terms expire stay put until the issue of elections is solved.

Resolutions of the Zifa congress

The Zimbabwe Football Association held its 2017 annual general meeting on February 17, 2018 in Harare and the congress resolved the following:

lThe congress resolved to lift the suspension of former Highlanders chairman Peter Dube with immediate effect.

lCongress noted that Cecilia Gambe has served her suspension.

lThe congress ratified the 2016 audited financial statements.

lThe congress adopted the 2017 budget.

lThe congress approved the appointments of the electoral committee and an appeals committee whose names will be publicised in due course.

lThe congress voted unanimously to have the electoral code amended subject to Fifa approval.

lThe congress re-appointed Baker Tilly Gwatidzo as 2017 external auditors.

lThe congress adopted the amendment to the size of the Premier Soccer League from 16 to 18 teams.

lThe congress noted and ratified the partnership deal, which was agreed to between the Zifa president and LaLiga.

lSponsorship for Division One and provincial leagues were also announced.

Source - the standrad

Comments

