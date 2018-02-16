Latest News Editor's Choice


BF, Luveve goalposts condemned

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago
BARBOURFIELDS and Luveve stadia's goalposts have been condemned by the First Instance Body (FIB) led by Zifa executive committee member Piraishe Mabhena.

The committee recently embarked on a countrywide tour to inspect stadium facilities that will be used by the 18 Premier Soccer League teams in line with Club Licensing dictates. Sources said the two Bulawayo stadia's goalposts were condemned despite all other facilities being state-of-the-art, as they are still using iron goalposts, while measurements at Luveve Stadium were also not up to standard.

"Barbourfields and Luveve stadiums need to have aluminum goalposts; that is a must and at Luveve, despite the aluminum goalposts, there is also need to have proper measurements for the posts. We, however, feel those are minor things that will be in place before the PSL season kicks off in two or three weeks' time," said a member of the FIB.

Members of the FIB include chairperson Mabhena, vice-chairperson Willard Manyengavana, Nobioth Magwizi, Dennis Tshuma and Gilbert Saika. Zifa communications and FIB manager Xolisani Gwesela and PSL competitions manager Elisha Mandireva are ex-officio members of the body.

"At Sakubva Stadium in Mutare, they need to work on their dressing rooms and erect a durawall. We were also concerned by the lack of security between the dressing room and the pitch as it's not safe for the players. At Ascot, their VIP area and dressing rooms need upgrading. Maglas Stadium (Zvishavane) needs the same upgrades. I must say though that we were charmed by the Bulawayo City fathers who promised to work on the shortcomings," said a member of the FIB.

Ross Camp ground in Bulawayo, which new PSL boys Bulawayo Chiefs were earmarking for use, was totally condemned.

"There is nothing to talk about at Ross Camp, right from the environment itself, as there is no parking space. There was totally nothing to see regarding the stadium proper," said the FIB source.

According to the proposed PSL club licensing requirements for infrastructure under catergory A, stadia must have a control centre, minimum seating capacity of 5 000, first aid and doping room, sanitary facilities, facilities for spectators with special needs and a lease agreement guaranteeing use of the stadium.

Catergory B requires that there be ground rules, signage and directions, media and broadcasting facilities, training facilities as well as demarcated bays for visiting teams.

Category C stipulates that there be floodlights, individual and covered seats.

Gwesela told our sister publication Sunday News that they had completed their countrywide tour, but declined to divulge results of their inspections, saying the FIB will speak on the issue once a report is submitted to the body.

He said they were not only looking at stadia, but the whole Club Licensing criteria and he would compile a report on all aspects they were looking at.

"We have completed the inspections at all the 18 clubs, but they were not limited to stadiums only, but we also used Club Licensing standards as a template for the whole infrastructure requirements as outlined in the document.

"We also interrogated other aspects outlined in Club Licensing such as sporting, administration and personnel, financial and legal. I will compile the reports that would be used to categorise clubs and any outcomes will be announced by the committee," Gwesela said.

chronicle
#Luveve, #Posts

