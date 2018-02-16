Latest News Editor's Choice


Dynamos, Caps to face Zambian sides

by Staff Reporter
AFTER being booted out of the ZNA Charity Shield tournament, Caps United have now shifted their focus to their match against Power Dynamos on March 4, where Dynamos will also take on Lusaka Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium on the same day.

The Green Machine fielded a strong team in the ZNA Charity Shield tournament, but found a largely youthful Dynamos squad too good for them.

Dynamos senior players had refused to take to the field, demanding payment of their outstanding salaries and allowances from the previous campaign, resulting in coach, Lloyd Mutasa fielding virtually unknown players.

But still, his youth brigade triumphed over experience, with one of the star players, Kudzanai Dhemere deciding the contest on 58 minutes with a beautiful strike.

The Harare giants now have the match against Zambian opposition to prepare for the new season and Caps United coach, Lloyd Chitembwe said he hoped they would be able to correct their mistakes.

"Considering what I saw today, we are ready. With a little bit of more time, we can correct some things on key areas. The first half did not go the way we anticipated, but we improved in the second half. This was expected, as it was our first competitive game," Chitembwe said in his post-match interview.
According to the organiser of the tournament, Blessing Piki, the first match will see Dynamos taking on Lusaka Dynamos with Caps United facing off Power Dynamos in the second match.

The organisers of the tournament have pegged the rest of ground ticket at $3, while those wishing to watch the match from the VIP stand will have to fork out $10.

Caps United have been very active on the transfer market, where they brought in a number of new players, most of them with a wealth of experience.

The Green Machine fielded, among others, former captain, Method Mwanjali, who returned from Tanzania, and Oscar Machapa.

Brian Muzondiwa, who also joined this term had a run in the second half and Chitembwe will be looking to see improvements in their upcoming preparatory matches.

Dynamos are set to field their strongest squad, when they take on the Zambians, as they polish up for what promises to be another exciting season.

Last term, Dynamos were beaten to the finishing line in the race for the league title by FC Platinum on the last day of the league programme, while Caps United finished a distant fifth position.

Source - NewsDay

Comments

