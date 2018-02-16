Latest News Editor's Choice


Zifa lift Peter Dube suspension

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Highlanders and Premier Soccer League chairman Peter Dube is relieved following the lifting of his suspension by Zifa at the weekend.

Zifa chief executive officer Joseph Mamutse wrote to Dube yesterday notifying him that his suspension had been lifted.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association hereby advises you that following the decision by the Zifa Congress on 17th February 2018, your provisional suspension from all football activities imposed on you on 14th November 2016 has been lifted with immediate effect," reads a letter from Zifa.

Dube's term of office was abruptly ended by Zifa as he spent last year on the sidelines waiting for Zifa to call him for a hearing.

Zifa president Phillip Chiyangwa plunged Highlanders and the PSL into a leadership crisis when he unilaterally slapped Dube with an indefinite suspension in November 2016, as the relegation and promotion dispute between Zifa and the PSL took an ugly turn.

Chiyangwa alleged that Dube contravened Article 1.15 of Schedule 11 of the Zifa Rules and Regulations by unlawfully interrupting formal proceedings during the Zifa congress. He was also charged with inciting chaos by urging PSL club representatives to denounce lawfully made resolutions.

In an interview yesterday, Dube said Zifa erred by banishing him from all football matters without any hearing as he stood for the truth.

"I was never worried about the suspension because I knew that I was innocent. I was never bothered at all. My issue was being pursued by people with a vendetta and I'm happy that the community that chose me to represent them, stood up and realised that I was being victimised for standing for the truth," said Dube.

He revealed that during his suspension, some individuals wanted him to "bootlick" Zifa authorities so that his suspension is lifted.

Dube revealed that he courted trouble with Zifa officials when he decided to stand for the PSL chairmanship in 2016, where he beat Dynamos' Kenny Mubaiwa by 11 votes to four.

"I think we may have to go through the whole scenario and be analytical of events that led to my suspension. I remember when I submitted my nomination for the PSL chairman's post, I was called by powers that be and threatened with a forensic audit. What happened to that forensic audit I wonder?

"My crime was that they couldn't get me to their corner when councillors were bribed ahead of the 2015 elections held at a Zifa extraordinary general meeting. Some councillors openly bragged to me that they were given money by those who wanted votes. They even flew the councillors to Harare where they housed them at Crowne Plaza and I declined to be part of that cabal because I'm not a scrounger. I stand for the truth.

"A lot happened and I got surprised to hear on radio stations some Zifa officials saying 'Dube knows what to do so that his suspension is lifted' and at times they gave flimsy excuses like 'It's a matter between Zifa and Dube' when they were asked why it was taking long to have my suspension lifted. They had the audacity to tell whoever cared to listen to them that I will never get back to football, but they forgot that I watch more soccer on TV and they could not steal that joy and satisfaction of following football," said Dube.

He added: "What I know is that I selflessly served football and I'm proud that I didn't make money from football or let alone steal from football coffers. I survived because I'm not a pseudo agent or manager who can't survive if taken out of football. That is why when I was suspended I directed more time to my business while waiting for this dust to settle. I stood for the truth and I still stand for the truth. I don't go around fighting people or creating enemies. I challenge for truth and dignity."

On his future involvement in football, Dube said: "When the community thinks they need my services and I'm available, I will be there. Please note that when I decide to go into football administration, it will be because of people not for self-enrichment."

Source - chronicle
Most Popular In 7 Days