Angolans too strong for FC Platinum

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
FC Platinum 1-2 Club de Agosto
(Agosto win 5-1 on aggregate)

FC Platinum were bundled out of the Total Caf Champions League in spectacular fashion by Angola's Club de Agosto after failing to turn on the power in the second-leg of the preliminary round tie in Zvishavane yesterday.

Carrying a healthy 3-0 first-leg win from Luanda, Agosto weathered rampaging FC Platinum, who ran themselves to a standstill, but could still not find the goals.

Their job was not made easier by the pitch condition following heavy rains that pounded Zvishavane town moments before kick-off.

The visitors took the lead 10 minutes into the second half through their Nigerian import Ibukun, who scrambled the ball home, beating goalkeeper Wallace Magalane, who thought his defence would clear.

The home side didn't despair and continued to pour forward in numbers in search of that elusive goal, but it was always going to be a difficult task, as they now needed to score five goals in the remaining 35 minutes of the game without the visitors adding to their tally.

Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere brought some form of belief in that insurmountable task with a 65th minute bullet from outside the box that beat a diving Neblu in goal for Agosto, who were backed by a group of Shabanie Mine FC supporters.

Coach Norman Mapeza then threw caution to the wind by ordering his boys into an all out attack, as there was nothing to defend. That strategy was bound to backfire and the visitors caught them on the counter when Jacques, the two-goal hero in the first-leg, riffled home his side's second right at the death, ending any hopes FC Platinum had of at least registering a win or draw.

Before that killer goal, Mkhokheli Dube thought he had shot FC Platinum into the lead through a powerful header only for the ball to be cleared off the line in the 81st minute by an alert Bobo.

In the end Mapeza conceded that mistakes they made in Luanda were responsible for their early exit from the continental safari.

"The first game's mistakes cost us, but I must say the guys played well today and it was a good game of football although we sadly lost and are out," said Mapeza.

Teams
FC Platinum: Wallace Magalane, Tatenda Mudehwe (Hillary Bakacheza 74th min), Winston Mhango, Kevin Moyo, Elvis Moyo, Gift Bello, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Never Tigere (Charles Sibanda 34th min), Ali Sadiki, Raphael Muduviwa, Mkhokheli Dube.

Subs: Petros Mhari, Brett Amidu, Kelvin Madzongwe, William Stima, Lawrence Mhlanga.

Club De Agosto: Neblu, Isaac, Bobo, Massunguna, Natael, Chow, Mongo (Benjamin 72nd min) Geraldo (M. Belle 90+1 min), Ibukun, Macaia (Yisa 80th min), Jacques

Subs: Tony, Bua, Gogoro, Guelor, Fofo

Referee: Christopher Harrison
First assistant referee: Athenkosi Ndongeni
Second assistant referee: John Van Wyk Mervyn
Fourth official: Victor Hlungwani
Match Commissioner: Mzee Zam Ali

Source - chronicle

