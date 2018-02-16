Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Chiyangwa assaulted in SA

by The Namibian
13 hrs ago | Views
Namibia Football Association secretary general, Barry Rukoro again courted controversy for violent conduct after allegedly assaulting Cosafa president, Philip Chiyangwa in South Africa on Friday.

Details of the showdown remain sketchy, but The Namibian Sport understands that Rukoro reportedly struck Chiyangwa, who doubles as head of the Zimbabwean Football Association, following a difference in opinion during a heated discussion on the sidelines of Cosafa's annual general meeting held in Johannesburg.

Chiyangwa declined to comment on the incident when contacted by The Namibian Sport. However, NFA president Frans Mbidi confirmed that he was aware of the altercation.

"I was informed about the incident," he said on Monday.

Rukoro, who has a chequered history of unbecoming behaviour, appears likely to escape retribution though, with no formal complaint having been filed.

He too failed to respond to The Namibian Sport's questions by Tuesday afternoon.

"It's all up to Cosafa. The NFA was not officially informed about any charge of misconduct, and, therefore, cannot do anything," Mbidi said.

Despite being unwilling to publicly speak about the issue, Chiyangwa told Zambian FA head, Andrew Kamanga of what had transpired in a WhatsApp conversation, part of which The Namibian Sport is privy to.

Chiyangwa did not deny the authenticity of the screenshot conversation.

"We need to talk. Mbidi's SG attacked me at the hotel," Chiyangwa wrote to Kamanga, who responded: "I saw that, and was wondering where it came from."

A flamboyant and boisterous figure, who divides opinion back home in Zimbabwe, Chiyangwa is said to have irked Rukoro when asking about his alleged attacker's strained relationship with Mbidi.

Rukoro's employment contract runs out at the end of March, and Mbidi has indicated that the long-serving official will not be offered a new deal.

Mbidi's pronouncement has stoked tensions, with Rukoro, whom Mbidi suspended and then reinstated around this time last year, reportedly planning to use his considerable influence within the NFA executive to prolong his stay as the football mother body's secretariat's figurehead.

Rukoro is no stranger to violence-related controversy, having been arrested on a charge of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after tying a 15-year-old boy to a tree and beating the teenager, whom he accused of stealing a mobile phone on October 4, 2011.

Earlier that year in May, Rukoro also made headlines after punching a freelance media consultant in the face at the end of a press conference, having being displeased with his line of questioning.

Both cases were settled out of court


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - The Namibian

Comments

Kitchen units repairing

Funcargo on sale

For sale is sofa

On sale are jewellery boxes

Mushrooms for sale

Nissan gloria on sale

Comforters on sale

Kitchen units on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa never temper with capital punishment, we need it only for paed0philes!

7 mins ago | 16 Views

Chamisa will never again address a rally in Matebeleland

3 hrs ago | 7015 Views

Fake facebook post claims Mujuru joining MDC Alliance

3 hrs ago | 594 Views

Bush sex at Tsvangirai's funeral

3 hrs ago | 7881 Views

Woman up for attempted murder

3 hrs ago | 962 Views

Assault victim 'kidnapped'

3 hrs ago | 959 Views

Russia avails 70 academic scholarships to Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 821 Views

BREAKING: Kombi ban reversed

4 hrs ago | 2685 Views

WATCH: Mliswa calls Mpofu a thief during Portfolio Committee meeting

4 hrs ago | 3080 Views

Kombi Ban/Operation De-congest Hre Inhuman: Transform Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Kombis to #Shutdown Harare

5 hrs ago | 2882 Views

PDP's statement on violence at Tsvangirai funeral

5 hrs ago | 1447 Views

Mugabe birthday holiday misnamed

6 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Army commanders want Mnangagwa to serve only one term - report

7 hrs ago | 5415 Views

WATCH: Gukurahundi testimony that makes you cry

7 hrs ago | 3828 Views

Chamisa, vigilante or villain

8 hrs ago | 3636 Views

Fighting for one's independence is not tribalism

8 hrs ago | 1487 Views

Without truth and justice it will be foolhardy to talk of national healing and reconciliation

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

WATCH: Obert Mpofu being grilled

8 hrs ago | 3952 Views

WATCH: 'Obert Mpofu demanded a $10m bribe'

8 hrs ago | 4027 Views

Student grants back

8 hrs ago | 2483 Views

Tsvangirai's second book to be published soon

9 hrs ago | 1030 Views

'Tsvangirai's funeral number two in Africa to be largely attended'

9 hrs ago | 4952 Views

Professor Dlodlo appointed NUST vice chancellor

9 hrs ago | 2215 Views

'Zanu-PF govt took over Tsvangirai the funeral as MDC-T was not organised'

9 hrs ago | 2922 Views

'Khupe never visited Tsvangirai on his sick bed but wailed more than the bereaved at funeral'

10 hrs ago | 6733 Views

Nadia Nakai no-make-up challenge goes viral

10 hrs ago | 2695 Views

Thanksgiving to Everyone who burial of Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD supervisor investigated

10 hrs ago | 1378 Views

Plot to unleash violence backfires

10 hrs ago | 2781 Views

MDC-T Zhombe defends Chamisa over violence

10 hrs ago | 2643 Views

MDC-T president Nelson Chamisa must denounce political violence

10 hrs ago | 803 Views

Grace Mugabe 'innocent beneficiary of a fraudulent academic degree'

11 hrs ago | 2198 Views

Chamisa disowns Khupe bashers

11 hrs ago | 2226 Views

Mugabe 'won't speak to the media

11 hrs ago | 3969 Views

Zanu PF official denies villagers agricultural inputs for associating with MDC-T

12 hrs ago | 642 Views

Foreign investors expected for Harare mining indaba

12 hrs ago | 807 Views

ZLHR condemns MDC-T intra-party violence

12 hrs ago | 883 Views

Mnangagwa abandons Jonathan Moyo projects

13 hrs ago | 8648 Views

Mnangagwa yet to formally invite foreign poll observers

13 hrs ago | 941 Views

Dangote returns after Zimbabwe bribery shock

13 hrs ago | 8242 Views

Mugabe rejects birthday bash offer

13 hrs ago | 9611 Views

Tribal attack on Khupe attack draws fire

13 hrs ago | 3289 Views

Obert Mpofu faces Parly grilling over missing $15 billion

13 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Tsvangirai succession bombshell

13 hrs ago | 4605 Views

Chamisa vows to descend on party hooligans

13 hrs ago | 899 Views

Gold panner, accomplice 'stone' neighbour to death over $18

13 hrs ago | 311 Views

Small Chinese condoms irk Zimbabwean men

13 hrs ago | 2389 Views

Zimbabwe Tourism Authority conducts room survey

13 hrs ago | 158 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days