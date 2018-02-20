Chiefs find base in Luveve

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

FOLLOWING the condemnation of Ross Camp ground in Bulawayo which was earmarked for use by Bulawayo Chiefs in the 2018 Premier Soccer League season by the First Instance Body (FIB) led by the Zifa executive committee member Piraishe Mabhena,Chiefs have resolved to settle at Luveve Stadium."We are now targeting settling in at Luveve Stadium as Ross Camp grounds were not approved. We also engaged the responsible authorities to grant us White City as our back-up plan,"said Bulawayo Chiefs' secretary general Dumisani Sibanda.FIB also revealed that Luveve Stadium needed a few renovations as the goalposts at the stadium were are not up to standard.Meanwhile, Southern Region Division One outfit, Talen Vision has resolved to use Gifford High School grounds as their home ground for this coming season."Last season we used Luveve Stadium as our home ground but for this coming season we are going to use Gifford High School ground which we have signed an MOU with the school and like and we are now sprucing it up so that it meets the required standard by Zifa, "said Talen Vision manager Juma Phiri.Competition for grounds with premier league teams orchestrated the move for them to look for grounds elsewhere."We also looked at things like premier league teams use the same stadiums and at times as Division 1 team preference is given to premier league teams and many a times we are forced to seek alternative match venues which puts us at a disadvantage meaning that if we are home we lose our advantage so at the end of the day we all become away teams,"said Phiri."It's always good for a club to have a ground that they call home which we do not share with any other teams and more so we feel as a club we want to have our support base coming from the area where we are located,"added Phiri.This was also a social corporate responsibility gesture."We are going to uplift the school because as it is we are busy fixing stands and also we have spruced up the turf in a way we are giving back to the community in a small way as a club,"said Phiri.