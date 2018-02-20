Coach fined for indecent assault

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO City coach Ali 'Baba' Dube was slapped with a fine on criminal insult charges after he verbally attacked a woman calling her a 'lady of loose morals'.Dube, a celebrated veteran junior development coach, who has worked extensively with Railstars FC and Highlanders is employed by Bulawayo City, which he joined as an Under 18s coach at the beginning of the year.Charges against Dube, by a Highlanders female supporter (name withheld), were that on 15 January he called her a woman of 'loose morals' among other unprintable profanities at the Highlanders clubhouse.He was reportedly incensed that the woman had joined a campaign team that was rooting for Highlanders chairman Kenneth Mhlophe in the run-up to the Bosso elections that were held on 5 February.Mhlophe took over the top job unopposed.The woman later opened a case at the Bulawayo Central Police Station under case number CR602 /01/18.Dube admitted to the charges and was fined $20 on 13 February.B-Metro Sport caught a glimpse of a copy of the admission of guilt receipt that Dube signed on the day that he was summoned to the Bulawayo Central Police Station.Bulawayo Province police spokesperson Precious Simango confirmed the incident.This publication has, however, gathered that the victim had instructed her lawyers Calderwood Bryce Hendrie and Partners to pursue the matter.