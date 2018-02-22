Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Highlanders, Dynamos on ZNA Shield war footing

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
ANY match pitting Highlanders and Dynamos always come with the hype, tension and fierce rivalry.

Today's clash in the Zimbabwe National Army Commander's Charities Shield final at the National Sports Stadium in Harare is expected to be no different. Going into the semi-finals last week, Highlanders and Dynamos went in as underdogs with few giving them a chance of making into the finals.

Highlanders have a largely youthful side that was expected to be given a football lesson by the experienced arsenal in the Chicken Inn camp but the youngsters showed they have a big heart and are a determined lot as they came back one nil down to win the match 2-1.

Dynamos on the other hand were forced to field a second string side after their senior team players embarked on a strike and with Caps at full strength, the Green Machine had been expected to ride roughshod over DeMbare but it was not to be as the latter held on to the solitary goal by Kudzanayi Dhemere. The two teams' coaches have declared their intent to lift the shield.

Highlanders coach, Madinda Ndlovu said despite the match coming up at a time when they are still fine tuning their squad they head into the game with nothing but victory on their minds. He said competition inevitably feeds into a winning mentality hence the aim is to lift the Shield but cautioned against reading too much into the result.

"It will be a clash between Highlanders and Dynamos and we expect that you know the competitive vibe as players will be self-motivated but I am not putting my players under pressure, I won't ask them to break a leg during the final," said Ndlovu.

He said the match presents a chance to see players who did not feature in the Chicken Inn game in action as a way of gauging their strengths.

Ndlovu said he cannot read too much into the result of the match as they are just beginning a new phase of life and is more concerned about the bigger picture that involves bringing back the glory days at Bosso. He said achieving the long term target requires a meticulous plan and following it to the letter as it cannot be done haphazardly.

Dynamos coach, Lloyd Mutasa, said he would be seeking a confidence booster ahead of the start of the season with a win against Bosso. He said after felling Caps United last week, winning today would be the tonic they need heading into the start of the Premiership. Mutasa said every player, including those that only began training on Wednesday, will have a chance of being included in the final 11.

"A win would certainly give us confidence as we walk into the league, we beat Caps last week and beating Highlanders tomorrow will make us believe as these are big clubs in the local game. It will give the youngsters an element of belief in themselves. I have a full complement of players after the return of those who were not available last week and I am going to choose any from that squad but there will be a bias towards those who played in the semi-final," he said.

Mutasa said building a winning culture is important hence there would be going for an all out victory to lift the cup. The arch-rivals are meeting for the second time in the final of the tournament which is in its sixth edition. They met in 2015 and Highlanders won 1-0. Bosso went on to defend their title in 2016, beating Harare City 4-2 after a penalty shootout.

This year's prize money has been increased, with the winner set to get $15 000, up from $12 000 while losing finalists will get $10 000 from last year's figure of $8 000.

The tournament organisers are hoping to raise at least $50 000 from this year's football tournament which will be channelled towards the five ZNA charities. The ZNA charities are Tsanga Lodge Convalescent Centre in Nyanga for the rehabilitation of injured soldiers, the Benevolence Fund for the welfare of troops on internal, external and international operations, ZNA Schools Welfare Trust, which has a total of 12 primary and five secondary schools as well as the Widows and Orphans' Fund that takes care of widows of soldiers before they receive terminal benefits.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zimpapers
More on: #Bosso, #Dembare, #ZNA

Comments

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Im looking for ahouse to buy

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Smartphones

Led screens (big screens) for hire

Quinnington house


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'We are forming next government,' twittered Chamisa - first win rigged elections, pompous one

2 hrs ago | 1825 Views

Why this same Minister all the time?

2 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Trigger happy police officers shot one and wounded two

6 hrs ago | 1634 Views

Zanu-PF thugs demand BVR serial numbers in Buhera

7 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Two cops nabbed after demanding bribe

7 hrs ago | 2532 Views

PHOTOS: Grace Mugabe's son, Bona's hubby missing in latest family photos

8 hrs ago | 6297 Views

MLO unveils coat of arms

8 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Mugabe, Tsvangirai departure ushers competitive politics

9 hrs ago | 1276 Views

'Tsvangirai family has no future role in MDC-T'

9 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Robert Mugabe Jnr's clothing line expands

9 hrs ago | 2547 Views

MDC-T can't even organise a funeral

9 hrs ago | 848 Views

Stubborn Zim economy defies coup leader's 100-day deadline

9 hrs ago | 1792 Views

A case of my two (2) worlds

9 hrs ago | 379 Views

It will be Chamisa vs Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 4409 Views

Chamisa faces arrest

10 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Mnangagwa not invited to Mugabe's private black-tie birthday party

10 hrs ago | 5399 Views

Tsvangirai okayed Mnangagwa coup

10 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Tycoon fights Grace Mugabe

10 hrs ago | 653 Views

MDC-T HQ renamed after Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 1652 Views

Tsvangirai's ex-wife sued for $98,000

10 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Zimbabwe genocide victims remembered in Bhalagwe

10 hrs ago | 311 Views

Peter Zwide Khumalo takes family to court

10 hrs ago | 665 Views

Obert Mpofu stirs hornet's nest

10 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Zanu-PF terror gang wreaks havoc

10 hrs ago | 691 Views

Swiping machines for kombis

10 hrs ago | 378 Views

Sables to play Barbarian Lions

10 hrs ago | 87 Views

Mnangagwa's spokesman reflects on Tsvangirai role on democracy

10 hrs ago | 220 Views

Madzibaba arrested near Mnangagwa with loaded firearm, denied bail

10 hrs ago | 806 Views

Tsvangirai's brother lodge complaint over ill-treatment

10 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Police probes funeral day attack on Khupe

10 hrs ago | 213 Views

A Case of My Two (2) Worlds

10 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa to dine with Cricket World Cup teams

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Councillors demand allowances to bury Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 294 Views

Chilling police torture claims

10 hrs ago | 378 Views

Khupe ready to meet Chamisa

10 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Mnangagwa in a quandary as coup d'etat group faces split

10 hrs ago | 6988 Views

Tertiary institutions to recruit students without Maths

10 hrs ago | 636 Views

To hell with Zimbabwe and its village politicians

10 hrs ago | 256 Views

#EDHasMyVote Campaign reaches gukurahundi hotspots

10 hrs ago | 198 Views

Matabeleland chiefs: Stay away from Gukurahundi it is a political issue - MLO

10 hrs ago | 308 Views

How MDC-T will behave if it got into government

10 hrs ago | 347 Views

US sends positive signals to Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 454 Views

Good news forZimbabwe jailbirds

10 hrs ago | 351 Views

AFM President in court

10 hrs ago | 293 Views

First Lady steps up cancer fight

10 hrs ago | 78 Views

$124,000 debt haunts Gershem Pasi

10 hrs ago | 207 Views

Mugabe hosts lavish private birthday party

10 hrs ago | 568 Views

Peter Ndlovu turns 45

10 hrs ago | 656 Views

Mnangagwa's coup govt God's plan, claims minister

10 hrs ago | 285 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days