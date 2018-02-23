18 referees demoted ahead of 2018 PSL season

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Referees' Committee has demoted 18 officials ahead of the 2018 Premier Soccer League season due to incompetence.While the 18 officials were not named to protect them, the committee's vice-chairperson Gladmore Muzambi said this was part of a raft of measures aimed at instilling professionalism into the organisation."The demoted officials were identified on the basis of poor performance and that left our figure at 54, down from 72, as we emphasise on quality not quantity and by so doing the remaining referees will get more game time, which we hope will see them improve their performances as well," said Mzambi.Last week, the referees' committee announced that it would set up a committee of senior match commissioners, whose mandate will be to assess referees' performances and looking at complaints. The commissioners' committee will be expected to meet at least twice a month.Mzambi said from this season onwards, referees will be made to fill in integrity forms declaring that they will not be party to any forms of match manipulation shenanigans.Despite repeated complaints from fans and clubs, authorities furiously defended blundering officials and kept on assigning them to crucial games, much to the chagrin of the football family.The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season gets underway on March 10 and fixtures are expected anytime this week.