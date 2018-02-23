Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Warriors, Bafana Bafana clash in international friendly

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
EIGHTEEN years after their World Cup qualifier at the National Sports Stadium was blighted by the deaths of 13 fans, Zimbabwe's Warriors and South Africa's Bafana Bafana are set for a showdown at the same venue for a blockbuster international friendly next month.

The high-profile Battle of the Limpopo encounter, which will mark the two teams' preparations for the resumption of their African Cup of Nations qualifying campaigns, is scheduled for March 25.

Meetings between the Warriors and Bafana Bafana have been rare despite the proximity between the two countries with their last clash having come on September 10, 2013, when Knowledge Musona and Cuthbert Malajila grabbed second half goals for a 2-1 win in an international friendly at the Orlando Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs striker Bernard Parker pulled one back for Bafana Bafana right at the death.

Since then the two sides have hardly met for friendlies and have somehow constantly been separated when it comes to draws for the World Cup, Nations Cup or Chan assignments.

Their planned showdown on March 25 will only be the sixth time that the two teams who enjoy great rivalry will be facing off in a non-competitive encounter since Bafana's readmission into the Fifa football family.

Zifa vice-president Omega Sibanda revealed that the Warriors would end months of inactivity by plunging into action against their southern neighbours in a game that will also mark the resumption of preparations for the 2019 Nations Cup qualifiers.

The friendly game also underlines the strengthening of relations between Zifa and the South African Football Association through their respective presidents Philip Chiyangwa and Danny Jordaan.

Sibanda said they would also use the occasion of the Warriors, Bafana Bafana friendly to commemorate tragic day when 13 of the senior team's fans died in a stampede at the giant stadium.

"We have said we will try and utilise the Fifa dates for friendly matches and right now we are working on the friendly that we have against South Africa on 25 March.

"We last played them in 2013 and we are also saying that match at the National Sports Stadium will be in memory of the disaster that befell us when we lost our fans who perished in the stampede.

"Zifa and Safa are also enjoying excellent relations and it is also common knowledge that the majority of our stars are playing in the South African Premiership,'' Sibanda said.

Warriors gaffer Sunday Chidzambwa last night welcomed the prospects of a showdown between his side and Bafana Bafana which the veteran coach believes will provide his men with a fine test of their capacity.

Chidzambwa, given a target by Zifa to qualify the Warriors for next year's Nations Cup in Cameroon, predicted a lively match.

"I think South Africa are strong enough for what we need. I think it will be a very good match and they will give us a good test,'' Chidzambwa said.

Chidzambwa said the friendly against Bafana Bafana should not just be about using those stars plying their trade in the Supa Diski.

"If resources are available I would want us to try some of the players that we have not had a chance to assess before.

"I would like to believe that there are players out there in the diaspora who may be very good but whom we have not had a chance to see and playing a team like Bafana Bafana gives us that perfect platform to test our strength,'' Chidzambwa said.

The former Dynamos and ZPC Kariba coach said although it was a friendly match, the encounter was of great significance to both the Warriors and Bafana Bafana.

"Like us, South Africa may be out of the World Cup (2018) but they are also building for the Nations Cup and these are the kind of important matches we need,'' Chidzambwa said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Warriors, #Friendly,

Comments

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Smartphones

Led screens (big screens) for hire

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Smart phones, best deals

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Hp 250 g4 core i 3 laptop


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Diamond report that got Chindori Chininga killed

6 mins ago | 80 Views

The Mnangagwa Administration, brute force and reform hypocrisy

10 mins ago | 20 Views

3,000 soldiers deployed in communities, says Mujuru

10 mins ago | 37 Views

Tsvangirai's father-in law finally speaks out

11 mins ago | 127 Views

Mugabe to be quizzed on missing $15 billion?

2 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law starts campaigning for parliament seat

2 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Mugabe's sinister plot

2 hrs ago | 3706 Views

Grace Mugabe still untouchable in SA

2 hrs ago | 2222 Views

MRP takes campaign to Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 609 Views

Mugabe was at the helm illegal since 1975 he must shut up

3 hrs ago | 2517 Views

Mugabe rebuked

3 hrs ago | 2531 Views

Hichilema congratulates Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 2523 Views

Mnangagwa insincere on free, fair polls

3 hrs ago | 711 Views

Mnangagwa and crew in panic mode, says Baba Jukwa

3 hrs ago | 4921 Views

Heat on Mnangagwa over Obert Mpofu

3 hrs ago | 2403 Views

Tempers flare over 'secretive' Arda deals

3 hrs ago | 974 Views

MRP reaffirms support, commitment to the coronation of Prince Bulelani

3 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mugabe can't divide Presidency: War Vets

3 hrs ago | 755 Views

Matabeleland South farmers replant as dry spell ends

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

AU Chair 'scornful' of Mugabe's complaints

3 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Biti savages Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Soldiers make up 15% of Zec staff

4 hrs ago | 567 Views

'Zimdollar is the solution to economic stabilisation'

4 hrs ago | 479 Views

Laughter as Obert Mpofu says govt won't tolerate graft

4 hrs ago | 803 Views

'Police arrests cover up to justify civilians killing'

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mnangagwa yet to formally invite EU for Zimbabwe poll

4 hrs ago | 185 Views

Police shooting victims buried

4 hrs ago | 416 Views

Zimsec exam leaks causing 'educational holocaust'

4 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mugabe must 'shut up'

4 hrs ago | 427 Views

Man 'strikes' rival suitor to death with stone

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Money changer duped of $1,500 in fake deal

4 hrs ago | 317 Views

Bulawayo kombis adopt swipe payment

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Victoria Falls plans to introduce special levy

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Taxi driver 'rapes, robs' woman

4 hrs ago | 489 Views

ZPC 'completes' Kariba extension

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

They lied - De Beers not investing in Zimbabwe anytime soon

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mnangagwa off to DRC

4 hrs ago | 292 Views

Exam 'cheats' sue Zimsec

4 hrs ago | 436 Views

Mnangagwa time running out for looters

4 hrs ago | 201 Views

60 students arrested in Nust 'shutdown'

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

Shona commissioners cause abortion of gukurahundi consultative meeting again

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Tsvangirai nurse found dead

4 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Chiwenga steps down

4 hrs ago | 581 Views

'Prophet' in court for raping sisters

4 hrs ago | 276 Views

Mwonzora will not bow to Chamisa pressure

4 hrs ago | 670 Views

Prophet Makandiwa wants $6,5m lawsuit dismisse

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

7 Colonels promoted to Brigadier-Generals

4 hrs ago | 524 Views

Voters roll out by April

4 hrs ago | 113 Views

Great mistake and mischief in rush to implement new curriculum

13 hrs ago | 1891 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days