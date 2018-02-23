Latest News Editor's Choice


Sports / Soccer

Bosso, Caps set for Kembo Mohadi charity clash on 4 March

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS and Caps United will clash on Sunday in a match organised to celebrate the ascendancy of Kembo Mohadi to the post of Vice-President, with the proceeds from the match set to be donated to the Mpilo Central Hospital Cancer Unit, as well as other charitable organisations.

It will be a hectic weekend for Bosso, who on Saturday are also set to take on Bulawayo City at the same venue in the inaugural Kings Cup, organised by a group called the Royal Crown Trust.

The Bulawayo giants, who on Sunday lost 2-1 to Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium in the final of the Zimbabwe National Army Charities trophy, yesterday confirmed receiving invitations for the two games.

Former Zifa president Vincent Pamire chairs the committee that is organising the KCD Mohadi Shield, and former Zifa vice-president Ndumiso Gumede is also part of it.

"The KCD Mohadi Shield which is going to be played at BF on Sunday between Highlanders and Caps United. We will host a dinner a week after the match to congratulate the vice-president and proceeds from both events go to charity in the city and the vice-president will also be making a donation to Mpilo Central Hospital Cancer Unit and to the charitable organisations on March 11," Pamire said.

Gumede said he has been tasked to take care of the football side and the game has been cleared by the authorities with the gate charges pegged at $3 for the rest of the ground, $5 for the wings and $10 for the VIP.

The former Zifa vice-president and ex-Highlanders' chief executive officer said $30 000 has been set aside for the tournament, but the organisers had not come up with the prize-money for the winners as yet.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Bosso, #Caps, #Mohadi

Comments

Breaking for spares altezza gita

Mercedes benz c180 still fresh

Quinnington house

Land rover freelander diesel manual

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Smartphones


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NPRC will not hold meetings in Matabeleland unless properly composed - MRP

21 mins ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa stands no chance against Chamisa

29 mins ago | 404 Views

Zanu Ndonga dismisses claim it has joined Zanu PF

31 mins ago | 169 Views

Mnangagwa's 100-day fake promises

34 mins ago | 180 Views

Mnangagwa's hundred days, much ado about nothing

44 mins ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwean shortlisted for the first Henrike Grohs Art Award

55 mins ago | 120 Views

'Khupe hired thugs to beat Tsvangirai at funeral'

1 hr ago | 2411 Views

Agribank Filabusi needs thorough audit

2 hrs ago | 317 Views

Transform Zimbabwe meet for congress preparation workshop

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Elizabeth Tsvangirai breaks silence

2 hrs ago | 3113 Views

Chinamasa concedes failure

2 hrs ago | 1581 Views

Liberation war 'infant' won't rule Zimbabwe, says Mashonaland chiefs

2 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Press Mugabe bombed, vilified gives him voice

3 hrs ago | 3643 Views

'Chamisa now greatest threat following military coup'

3 hrs ago | 3426 Views

Arrogant Mpofu should be jailed

3 hrs ago | 1469 Views

Farai Rwodzi divorces

4 hrs ago | 2874 Views

NetOne moves to evict ex-CEO from house

4 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Zec purges continue, boss fired

4 hrs ago | 2989 Views

Chamisa, Khupe square off

4 hrs ago | 5796 Views

Mukupe off the hook as judge dismisses case

4 hrs ago | 653 Views

Undenge demands trial date

4 hrs ago | 598 Views

Mthwakazi activists accused of misdirecting their anger

4 hrs ago | 566 Views

Bulawayo not in charge of water sources

4 hrs ago | 464 Views

Khupe appeals to MDC-T Guardian Council

4 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Elizabeth locks out Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 1906 Views

Malinga drags Perrence Shiri to court

4 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Zanu-PF moves in

4 hrs ago | 836 Views

Mnangagwa ally demands withdrawal of Sekeramayi, Parirenyatwa lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 683 Views

Zifa official slaps Zimpapers with $200 000 defamation suit

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

Lobels' selling bread 'anointed' with rat skin jibe lands man in trouble

4 hrs ago | 607 Views

SA investors fight to elbow out local partner

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Normalcy returns at Nust, students released

4 hrs ago | 213 Views

'Powerful' Mliswa disrupts Parliamentary meeting

4 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Police grilled over Harare kombi ban mayhem shootings

4 hrs ago | 421 Views

DIDG eyes NetOne

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Govt lifts freeze on recruitment of doctors

4 hrs ago | 237 Views

Orlando Pirates snubs Bulelani 'coronation' tie

4 hrs ago | 315 Views

Econet creates 60 000 jobs

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

Mnangagwa compiles poll observers' list

4 hrs ago | 937 Views

Zinara chef admits abusing funds

4 hrs ago | 536 Views

Britain expresses optimism about Zim's future

4 hrs ago | 196 Views

Mnangagwa stand ready to partner Kabila

4 hrs ago | 226 Views

Mugabe must face reality like all of us

4 hrs ago | 833 Views

No takers for $15m RBZ tourism facility

5 hrs ago | 92 Views

Mnangagwa apprises Kabila on Zimbabwe coup

5 hrs ago | 236 Views

Nyagura suspended over Grace Mugabe Phd

5 hrs ago | 762 Views

Chinamasa meets UK's Boris Johnson

5 hrs ago | 273 Views

Chidhakwa arrested again

5 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 20 senior army officers

5 hrs ago | 406 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days