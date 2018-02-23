Bosso, Caps set for Kembo Mohadi charity clash on 4 March

Sports / Soccer

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS and Caps United will clash on Sunday in a match organised to celebrate the ascendancy of Kembo Mohadi to the post of Vice-President, with the proceeds from the match set to be donated to the Mpilo Central Hospital Cancer Unit, as well as other charitable organisations.It will be a hectic weekend for Bosso, who on Saturday are also set to take on Bulawayo City at the same venue in the inaugural Kings Cup, organised by a group called the Royal Crown Trust.The Bulawayo giants, who on Sunday lost 2-1 to Dynamos at the National Sports Stadium in the final of the Zimbabwe National Army Charities trophy, yesterday confirmed receiving invitations for the two games.Former Zifa president Vincent Pamire chairs the committee that is organising the KCD Mohadi Shield, and former Zifa vice-president Ndumiso Gumede is also part of it."The KCD Mohadi Shield which is going to be played at BF on Sunday between Highlanders and Caps United. We will host a dinner a week after the match to congratulate the vice-president and proceeds from both events go to charity in the city and the vice-president will also be making a donation to Mpilo Central Hospital Cancer Unit and to the charitable organisations on March 11," Pamire said.Gumede said he has been tasked to take care of the football side and the game has been cleared by the authorities with the gate charges pegged at $3 for the rest of the ground, $5 for the wings and $10 for the VIP.The former Zifa vice-president and ex-Highlanders' chief executive officer said $30 000 has been set aside for the tournament, but the organisers had not come up with the prize-money for the winners as yet.